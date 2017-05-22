The Four Food and Drink Events to Hit in Portland This Week

Welcome to EventWire, Eater PDX's rundown of upcoming local dining and drinking events. Published at the start of each week, EventWire has all the happenings most worthy of your time, with a focus on events taking place in the next week, as well as upcoming dinners you'll want to make reservations for ASAP, before they sell out.

As with most things, pop-ups and festivals today look very little like those hosted back in 2019. Many annual events have been canceled or restructured, often moving online. However, there are a few things you can do this week, especially when it comes to food and beverage:

Miracle Bar

When it is: All Month

What it is: A celebrated national cocktail bar pop-up concept, Miracle Bar has moved into Deadshot for the rest of the month, transforming the dark and stylish lounge into a Christmas-themed winter wonderland. Deadshot will be putting its usual cocktail menu aside for the time being, instead featuring drinks like a gingerbread old fashioned, a cognac and almond eggnog, and other rich, spiced cocktails. They’re all served in Christmas-themed mugs and glasses, many of which are also available for purchase.

Why you should go: There’s really no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with the over-the-top holiday indulgence that is Miracle Bar, with its decorations and festive drinks.

Details: Mondays through Saturdays, 4 p.m. to midnight at 2133 SE 11th Avenue. Some reservations are available via Tock, while the bar and patio are reserved for walk-ins.

Portland Night Market

When it is: Thursday, December 2 to Sunday, December 5

What it is: The Portland Night Market is back on at the Alder Block. The market features dozens of vendors, including all kinds of food and drink vendors with samples and items for purchase, plus many local producers selling a variety of wares. Attendees can sample spirits and wines; snack on charcuterie, oysters, donuts, pizza, and other items; and peruse the many wares in time for holiday shopping.

Why you should go: The Portland Night Market is a celebration of local producers of all varieties. Plus it will be tightly regulated for safety with masks required at all times while indoors.

Details: Thursday is a ticketed preview night from 6 to 9 p.m. at 100 SE Alder Street. Tickets are $20 and include entry and a cocktail. Friday and Saturday are 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is free, but a $10 Fast Pass skips the lines and guarantees access.

Sabers, Sparkling Wine, and Caviar

When it is: Friday, December 3

What it is: Willamette Valley winery Brooks Wine is celebrating the release of its new batch of sparkling wines with an all-out sabering party. Attendees will learn the best sabering tricks to open sparkling wine bottles while enjoying caviar, oysters, blini, and, of course, sparkling wine. Plus, each pair of tickets comes with a saber to take home.

Why you should go: Besides enjoying some excellent wine and seafood, it’s also a chance to up your sabering game in time for the holidays and New Years Eve.

Details: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane in Amity, OR. Tickets are $199 for two guests and include wine, food, and swords.

Luna and Sam’s Super Friendship Popup Collab

When it is: Sunday, December 5

What it is: Chefs Luna Contreras (of pop-up Mexican restaurant Chelo) and Sam Smith are teaming up for a collaborative dinner party at Sweedeedee, where Smith works as head chef. The dinner party includes achiote pork tacos, potato and avocado tacos, black bean tamales, and green chorizo tlayudas.

Why you should go: It’s two great chefs making fun Mexican dishes, and it’s sure to be a good time.

Details: 1 to 6 p.m. at 5202 N Albina Avenue.