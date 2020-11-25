Where to Find a Free Thanksgiving Meal in Portland, Oregon

For Portlanders who are spending Thanksgiving food insecure, the cost of a turkey is almost laughable as a potential expense. However, there are a handful of places in Portland — the unceded land of the Multnomah, Wasco, Cowlitz, Kathlamet, Clackamas, Bands of Chinook, Tualatin, Kalapuya, and Molalla tribes — offering meals on Thursday, November 23, free of charge, to eat on location or take home. Some meals will hew fairly traditional with the typical turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, while others will get into more inventive territory, from kalua turkey to fried rice. Those willing to pay can find several alternative options, including Thanksgiving takeout and dine-in, or use the list below to donate to the chefs cooking for free on the holiday. Know of another place offering a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday? Let us know via the tip line.

Meals on Us

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Place: 2818 NE Halsey Street

On the menu: Roast chicken with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green bean casserole.

Learn more: @mealsonus.pdx

Donate: GoFundMe

GrindWitTryz

Time: Noon until supplies last

Place: 2017 NE Alberta Street

On the menu: Kalua turkey, stuffing, rice, and other sides and treats.

Learn more: instagram.com/grindwittryz

Donate: Venmo @grindwittryz808

Sunrice

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place: 585 SW 10th Avenue (within the Moxy hotel)

On the menu: Fried rice.

Learn more: @sunricepdx

Prost Portland

Time: 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.

Place: 4237 N Mississippi Avenue

On the menu: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and bread. Beverages will be available for purchase at the bar.

Learn more: @prostportland

Donate: Bring desserts or sides to the bar for the buffet. The bar is also seeking volunteers.

PDX Free Fridge

Time: 24/7

Place: Locations across the Portland area

On the menu: To be determined by the community. Community members stock these fridges with meals and ingredients so people across the Portland area can access a meal when they need one.

Learn more: instagram.com/pdxfreefridge

Donate: Venmo @pdx-freefridge

Other Resources

• Where to Find Free Meals in Portland

• Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Portland

• Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Portland