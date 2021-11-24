Oregon Has Lifted Its Outdoor Mask Mandate

Oregon lifted its mask mandate for outdoor public spaces Tuesday, effective immediately. The mask requirement applied to any outdoor public spaces where people could not socially distance, like farmers markets or concerts. That means restaurants and bars can allow customers to dine outside without strict adherence to mask requirements, if they choose to do so.

In August, Gov. Kate Brown reinstated the state’s mask requirements outdoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, which made it the first state in the country to do so after the Delta-variant-fueled surge that summer. Oregon was the only state that still had an outdoor mask mandate in place, and is currently one of five states that still has an indoor mask mandate (plus Washington D.C.).

Mulled Beverage Pop-Up Glubar Returns to Alberta

Those craving toasty mugs of mulled wine, hot toddies made with barrel-aged cider, and hot chocolate swirled with stout can find all of the above at Glubar, the returning pop-up from the team at Imperial Bottle Shop. The pop-up takes over a chunk of the sidewalk outside the Alberta location starting today. [EaterWire]

Dungeness Crab Season Opens December 1

Good news for those dreaming of holiday crab cracks: Oregon’s commercial season for Dungeness opens on December 1. This will be the earliest start of season in seven years, as rising domoic acid levels caused by algae blooms forced the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to push the beginning of the commercial season in past years. The recreational ocean crabbing season also opens December 1. [SJ]

Highly Anticipated Wine Shop Flor Wines Opens Today

Andy Fortgang, the sommelier behind the wine lists at Le Pigeon and Canard, opens his bottle shop November 24 in Northwest Portland. Flor Wines will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for browsing, as well as wine pack pickup for those who ordered ahead of time. To learn more about Flor, read our full-length story. [EPDX]