Portland City Council May Consider a Foie Gras Ban This Spring

In 2022, New York City’s foie gras ban will go into effect, removing torchon and terrine from menus across the island. It’s a similar ban to one passed in California, recently altered to allow private diners to ship in foie from out-of-state (aka, restaurants cannot sell it). It’s possible that Portland will be next in line to ban fatty duck and goose livers from menus: City Commissioners Carmen Rubio and Mingus Mapps told alt-mag Willamette Week that they’re considering presenting a foie gras ban before the council in the spring. “As an animal lover, I am always interested in how we can ensure the ethical treatment of animals,” Mapps told WW. For those who don’t know, foie gras is made by force-feeding poultry to fatten their livers; some farmers have experimented with techniques that side-step force-feeding.

Oregon has considered foie gras bans in the past. Back in 2005, the state Senate passed a bill that would prohibit restaurants from serving foie gras; the bill died in the House. Throughout the last two decades, protesters have picketed outside Portland restaurants like Bluehour and Higgins over their use of foie gras (Higgins subsequently removed foie from the menu). [WWeek]

Chuckanut Opens Its Southeast Portland Taproom

Award-winning Washington brewery Chuckanut has moved south, opening its Portland taproom December 9. The “P Nut Beer Hall” has nine Chuckanut beers on tap, including seasonal and limited releases. The taproom is all-ages friendly, with indoor and outdoor seating (plus a foosball table). It’s located at 920 SE Caruthers Street. [NSB]

Superlative Season Is in Full Effect

Earlier this week, Eater Portland released its winners for the annual Eater Awards. We weren’t the only ones to drop best new restaurant lists this week, however: the Oregonian announced that Magna was its restaurant of the year, while also dropping its top ten best new restaurants. Meanwhile, Portland Monthly just published its best new restaurants package; editor Katherine Chew Hamilton already shared her pick for the restaurant of the year (hint: it’s the same as ours), but the full-on restaurant issue should be hitting news stands now. [O, PoMo]