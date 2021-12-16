 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Farmers Market Favorite Rangoon Bistro Will Open Its Own Restaurant Next Year

The restaurant will serve dishes like thokes made with locally foraged pennywort and chickpea tofu made in-house

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Alex Saw, a man in a backwards cap and mask, pours a strainer of noodles into a wok at Rangoon Bistro.
Chef Alex Saw in the commissary kitchen for Rangoon Bistro. The Burmese restaurant started in a farmers market, and last summer became a takeout-only cafe operating out of the Gotham Building in NE. Soon, it’ll open its own restaurant in the Breathe building.
Molly J. Smith / EPDX

When strolling through the farmers market, Portlanders in the know often stop at the Rangoon Bistro stand, where David Sai, Alex Saw, and Nick Sherbo serve Burmese thokes (salads) often made with produce sourced from farm stands a few stalls away. Sai and Saw, who grew up in Myanmar, have cooked together for years all over the world — they met in Malaysia, and reunited in Portland in the kitchen of Bollywood Theater; Rangoon Bistro was their homage to Myanmar, informed by their years of global culinary experience. About a year ago, they began cooking out of the Gotham Building commissary, operating as a takeout-only restaurant during the markets’ off-season. But takeout was never meant to be the finish line for Rangoon Bistro — they wanted their own space.

“Some people really like nice plating, good presentation, good atmosphere,” Saw says. “When you go in a place, it feels like your home, you know?”

Soon, Sai, Saw, and Sherbo will have a room of their own: Rangoon Bistro is opening a permanent restaurant within the Breathe Building in Southeast Portland next year.

Rangoon Bistro’s menu will always rely on seasonal produce — it’s a founding tenet of the business — but the restaurant will also have a standing, core menu year-round, made up of noodle dishes, thokes, fried snacks, and rice dishes. There will always be a tea leaf salad on the menu, as well as ginger and locally foraged pennywort thokes. “We’ve made pennywort salads for catering orders, but we just found a person who can forage wild pennywort,” Sherbo says. “It’s a leafy green salad — you don’t often see leafy greens in Burmese thokes, but this one is really traditional.”

The noodle menu will include dishes like garlicky si chet khao swe with pork and mushroom and large steamed pork and squash dumplings, as well as tofu nway, a warm tofu made with chickpeas. That house-made chickpea tofu is also served fried, alongside other fried snacks like pakora and Mandalay bean fritters. Rounding out the menu will be a Burmese version of biryani known as dan bauk, the tomato-y pounded rice dish shan htamin, and a pork and pickled mango curry. When it comes to beverages, Rangoon Bistro will offer a limited cocktail menu still in development, as well as coconut milk and tea.

The seasonal dishes will still source from Oregon farms, often in thokes — Rangoon Bistro devotees have become particularly enamored with Saw’s tomato and stonefruit thokes in the summertime, a dish specific to Rangoon Bistro. “We’re not really looking to be authentic,” Saw says. “We’re using the same flavors, but we’re doing it in a modern way.”

Rangoon Bistro will open within the Breathe Building, at 2305 SE 50th Avenue.

Rangoon Bistro [Instagram]
Rangoon Bistro Began as a Farmers Market Stand. Now It’s Selling Its Greatest Hits Like a Takeout-Only Restaurant. [EPDX]

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

Portland Fred Meyer Workers Are Preparing to Go on Strike Friday

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

A Running List of Portland Restaurants and Bars Checking Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

A New LGBTQ Bar Is Coming to Southeast Portland

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

The Six Food and Drink Events to Hit in Portland This Week

By Alex Frane
2 comments / new

You Can Now Order Dining Subscriptions From Some of Portland’s Best Restaurants and Carts

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world