Portland’s Foreland Beer Taproom, from Top Oregon Brewer Sean Burke, Has Opened on SE Belmont

Brewer Sean Burke, known for his time at the late-great Commons Brewery, founded his own McMinnville brewery in late 2020. But now, Portlanders don’t have to drive to wine country to drink his beer: Foreland now operates a tasting room out of a SE Portland craftsman, which they call “the Study.” Inside, the taproom retains much of its homey charm, with a working fireplace and built-ins stocked with books and merch; wooden booths and kitchen tables serve as indoor seating, while the backyard is filled with picnic tables for outdoor drinking. Behind the bar, Foreland is pouring 10 of its beers, including two cask ales.

Foreland often uses hops grown in the Pacific Northwest for a well-rounded selection of beer styles — IPAs, farmhouse ales, pilsners, black lagers. The current offerings are well-suited to the season, ranging from a smoked porter to an English dark mild known as the Wooden Castle. It’s located at 2511 SE Belmont Street. [NSB]

A Lord of the Rings Taproom Named for a Character Will Open Downtown

A new vaguely Lord of the Rings-themed pub will open in downtown Portland early next year. Treebeerd’s Taphouse, named for the ent in the series, will fill its 36 taps with things like beer, cider, and mead, with a cheese-heavy menu and a few subtle LOTR references in the design. The bar will open at 822 SW 2nd Avenue. [WWeek]

Food52 Buys Portland’s Schoolhouse Electric

Food52 — the site known for its recipes, food and beverage coverage, and its line of cookware — has purchased the Northwest Portland home goods shop Schoolhouse Electric. Schoolhouse will remain Portland-based and produce its custom light fixtures, furniture, etc. from within city limits. Schoolhouse products will soon be available via its online shop. [PoMo]

Cafe Rowan Launches Winemaker’s Dinner Series

Ride-or-die fans of Southeast Portland’s Cafe Rowan may have noticed the restaurant has begun dipping a toe into dinner service; this year, chef Spencer Ivankoe began hosting a series of winemaker dinners with producers like Chosen Family Wines, with rotating monthly menus — some have included extravagant lobster rolls topped with uni and caviar, others dishes like Oregon albacore with house-made miso apple butter. January’s dinners, paired with Lafayette & White Cellars wines, will include dishes like roasted sunchokes with smoked creme fraiche and scallop crudo with blood orange and kumquat. Those interested can make a reservation by emailing info@caferowan.com; learn more about the dinners here. [EaterWire]