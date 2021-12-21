Portland Food Writers’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Returns and Debuts for 2022

Each December, Eater Portland ends the year by reflecting on the last twelve months of dining in a series we call Year in Eater. We reach out to Portland food writers and influencers for their perspectives on major trends, impressive newcomers, and standout meals, and share their responses in a single package. Look back on past years here.

Despite the endless difficulties, the constant adjustments, and the multitude of tragic closures, Portland’s restaurant scene is ever stalwart. Restaurant openings may have slowed a bit (except for pizzerias, which continue to open across town), but there are still openings to look forward to. Some had planned on opening a while ago but were delayed due to the pandemic. Others were only announced this year as restaurateurs learned to navigate the new challenges of a COVID-19 world. In any case, everyone has something to look forward to in 2022—these are ours.

“Gregory Gourdet’s Kann.”

-Gary Okazaki (“Gary the Foodie”), renowned globe-trotting eater

“Return: Sunshine Noodles (it actually has opened as of 12/13 but I don’t care, I’m counting it!). Debut: Dough Zone; it’s one of my go-to spots in the Seattle area and I’ve been hoping and praying for them to open one in Portland for like six years.”

-Janey Wong, Portland Mercury food and drink columnist

“If I had to pick just one: Sibeiho. I’m Singaporean, and I’m excited for Portland to experience the food that I grew up with. The last time I visited Singapore, I was blown away by the vegan scene. I’m hoping Holly and Pat will work some vegan magic into their supper club.”

-Waz Wu, Eater Portland contributor

“I’m not entirely sure what the plans are now for Suckerpunch, the zero-proof cocktail bar that was supposed to open pre-pandemic. They’re doing delivery kits right now with top-notch ingredients like Camellia Grove Kombucha and Smith Teas, but I hope they can transition to pop-up bar nights or even their own permanent location in 2022.”

-Blair Stenvick, Portland Mercury arts & culture editor

“Don’t tell Justin Hintze, but I am pretty excited for Jojo to open as a brick and mortar, even if it means me crossing the river to the West Side. Sunshine Noodles having a permanent spot might be the most exciting promise though—I adore Diane Lam’s cooking.”

--Alex Frane, Eater Portland guest editor and contributor

“I’m looking forward to more coffee shops here eventually opening their indoor dining spaces with real mugs. As much as a to-go friendly concept coffee is, I sure miss spending time in cafés on rainy Portland days as an excuse to leave the house.”

-Katrina Yentch, Eater Portland contributor

“I can’t wait for Kann! I missed the Winter Village pop-up, which I heard great things about, but I’m a big fan of Gregory Gourdet’s recipes in Everyone’s Table. I haven’t tried much Haitian food, but I’m very into pickles, plantains, and spicy things, and Portland doesn’t really have much like that right now.”

-Katherine Chew Hamilton, Portland Monthly food editor

“Phuket Cafe and Langbaan 2.0! I splurged on New Year’s Eve Langbaan tickets because it’s one of my favorite restaurants in Portland and I haven’t been since pre-pandemic. I’ll miss the SE location but am excited for the new spot.”

-Krista Garcia, Eater Portland contributor

“I am most excited about two carts I love opening brick and mortar locations. The Bing Mi Dumpling & Noodle Bar from the cart Bing Mi; and the Jojo restaurant in the Pearl. I anticipate both will be fantastic. Also I heard that a Dave’s Hot Chicken franchise is opening up in the old Wendy’s on NE Sandy which will be nice as I won’t have to drive to Tualitin to get it.”

-Bill Oakley, fast food influencer

“I’m looking forward to the reopening and makeover at Jorge’s Tequila Factory in downtown [Vancouver]. I enjoyed Goon Burger’s pop up at the Thirsty Sasquatch. I’m hoping Goon Burger and/or Hit the Spot will open a brick and mortar smashburger place. Vancouver deserves a good burger spot. I also look forward to two new places on the Vancouver Waterfront - Ruse Brewing’s Detroit pizza spot and Be Well’s juice and smoothie bar.”

-Rachel Pinsky, Eater Portland contributor, Washington correspondent

“Mad Man Pop Up, specializing in Trinidadian cuisine. So far they’ve hosted a series of Monday night dinners inside of Little Griddle, who also host a great Hawaiian cuisine pop-up called Kau Kau. Mad Man offers homemade sorrel tea and the classic Trinidadian doubles flatbread sandwich. I’m going again soon to buy some Ponche Cream for the holidays—possibly the best version of an egg nog style dream known to Man.”

-Jordan Michelman, Sprudge co-founder and beverage writer

“There is *so* much to look forward to in 2022, restaurant-wise: the various food cart restaurants opening (Jojo, Bing Mi), the forthcoming arrival of Dough Zone (a must-visit every time I’m in Seattle), the long-awaited opening of Kann, the return of Sunshine Noodles as its own restaurant. If I’m being completely honest, however, I am probably most excited about the opening of Jacob & Sons. There is very little I love more than Jewish delis and bakeries — tall pastrami sandwiches, salty half-sour pickles, bialys and knishes, black-and-whites and babka. If Jacob & Sons really does deliver what it’s promising, It’ll probably end up in my weekly rotation.”

-Brooke Jackson-Glidden, Eater Portland editor