Hawthorne Is Now Home to a Cafe Screening Movies All Day, Every Day

Plus, Trap Kitchen brings back its Christmas tree giveaway, Shine Distillery’s Drag Thru returns, and more news to start the day

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

A group of people sit and watch a movie in the 4th Wall on couches and tables.
A movie night at the 4th Wall.
The 4th Wall [Official]

New Hawthorne cafe The 4th Wall is a movie nerd’s wonderland: To accompany the Sisters Coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and beer on tap, 4th Wall runs several movie, tv, trivia, and game nights via the large projector screen in the cafe space. For example, this weekend, 4th Wall is hosting a “better than the original” series, highlighting the hosts’s favorite sequels. Other series include Reel Roasts, a live comedy show sort of in the style of Mystery Science Theater 3000 or How Did This Get Made?; Saturday Morning Cartoons, complete with bowls of sugary cereal; or Streaming Sundays, in which people watch shows on specific streaming apps.

The 4th Wall isn’t a full-blown movie theater — we’re talking couches and tables — but movies play on the screen throughout the day, from 8 a.m. to close. The 4th Wall is open at 1445 SE Hawthorne Blvd. [PoMo]

Drag Thru Returns

Through the weekend, Shine Distillery & Grill is bringing back its Drag Thru, its popular series where customers order curbside pick-up and watch Portland drag queens perform while they wait for their food. From 4 to 9 p.m. through December 5, queens like Lulu Luscious, Nicole Onoscopi, and Bolivia Carmichaels will perform outside the distillery, while the kitchen churns out things like vegan takes on crunch wraps, smash burgers, popcorn chicken made with a Shine Batch One Gin and black tea brine. Shine is located at 4232 N Williams Avenue. [Instagram]

Food Cart Trap Kitchen Gives Away Christmas Trees Saturday

Trail Blazer CJ McCollum and rapper-slash-food-cart-manager Cool Nutz have teamed up to give away free Christmas trees on December 4, starting at noon. This is the second year in a row that Trap Kitchen has distributed free trees; the cart gave away trees for two days last year, alongside free food days and turkey giveaways. Trap Kitchen is known for its pineapple teriyaki bowls, soul food standards, and po’boys, and is located at 3137 NE 82nd Avenue. [WWeek]

CORE Hosts a Festival Celebrating Indigenous Art and History This Weekend

Collective Oregon Eateries, the SE 82nd food cart pod, is hosting We the Resilient, a day of land acknowledgement, storytelling, music, and food honoring Indigenous populations throughout the Americas. Performers include dancer Talia Reasoner, storyteller Lukas Angus, and dj Lapaushi. The event will also include a market with vendors selling beadwork, salmon, weaving, and live plants. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at 3612 SE 82nd Avenue. [EaterWire]

Oregon Will Launch a Digital Vaccine Card

Those getting stressed out carrying around their vaccine card will soon have another option: In March 2022, the state will roll out its digital vaccine card, a QR code that links back to the state’s vaccine records. The digital card is, of course, voluntary. [PoMo]

