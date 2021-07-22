Food-Filled Pacific Northwestern Day Trips Outside of Portland

Welcome to Eater Portland’s home for travel guides throughout the Pacific Northwest. Here, you’ll find where to eat between wine tastings in the Willamette Valley, which restaurants to visit when driving down the coast, and where to eat when visiting some of Oregon’s top tourist destinations. This guide specifically includes maps that cover restaurants, bars, and cafes throughout Oregon and Southwestern Washington, ideal for those seeking a good weekend getaway.

Here’s how this guide works: The photo blocks at the top of the page are the most recently updated guides to Oregon and Portland-area dining destinations. Underneath, the table of contents includes all stories that are part of this guide, including maps that haven’t been updated quite as recently (read: pre-pandemic); keep in mind, those older maps may include restaurants that have closed, so it’s best to give them a Google before you drive five hours out of your way. New stories and destinations will be added occasionally, and the freshest maps will generally rise to the top.

Looking for Portland-specific restaurant recommendations? Try our ultimate visitor’s guide to Portland, or our map of the 38 essential restaurants and food carts in Portland. And for more Washington representation, be sure to visit Eater’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest.