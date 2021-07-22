 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A hand holds a pulled pork sandwich

Food-Filled Pacific Northwestern Day Trips Outside of Portland

Road trips through wine country, a dining crawl down the coast, and other ways to spend a day eating and drinking around Oregon and Southwestern Washington

16 Willamette Valley Restaurants to Visit Post-Wine Tasting

By Emily Teel

18 Standout Dining Spots to Visit in Astoria

By Alex Frane

16 Horizon-Expanding Restaurants in Hillsboro

By Krista Garcia

A Guide to Walk-In Wine Tasting in the Willamette Valley

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Where to Eat and Drink on the Oregon Coast

By Jennifer Burns Bright

Eat and Drink Your Way Through the Columbia River Gorge

By Kara Stokes and Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Jaw-Dropping Restaurants and Food Carts in Bend, Oregon

By Jeffrey Stull and Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Where to Eat and Drink in Corvallis

By Mariah Botkin

12 Portland-Area (and Road-Trip-Worthy) Drive-Ins for Beefy Burgers and Swirls of Ice Cream

By Rachel Pinsky

Knockout Restaurants and Food Carts in Eugene, Oregon

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart and Brooke Jackson-Glidden

20 Food-and-Drink Destinations in Vancouver, Washington

By Rachel Pinsky

Welcome to Eater Portland’s home for travel guides throughout the Pacific Northwest. Here, you’ll find where to eat between wine tastings in the Willamette Valley, which restaurants to visit when driving down the coast, and where to eat when visiting some of Oregon’s top tourist destinations. This guide specifically includes maps that cover restaurants, bars, and cafes throughout Oregon and Southwestern Washington, ideal for those seeking a good weekend getaway.

Here’s how this guide works: The photo blocks at the top of the page are the most recently updated guides to Oregon and Portland-area dining destinations. Underneath, the table of contents includes all stories that are part of this guide, including maps that haven’t been updated quite as recently (read: pre-pandemic); keep in mind, those older maps may include restaurants that have closed, so it’s best to give them a Google before you drive five hours out of your way. New stories and destinations will be added occasionally, and the freshest maps will generally rise to the top.

Looking for Portland-specific restaurant recommendations? Try our ultimate visitor’s guide to Portland, or our map of the 38 essential restaurants and food carts in Portland. And for more Washington representation, be sure to visit Eater’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest.

Start here
Eat and Drink Your Way Through the Columbia River Gorge