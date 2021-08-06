A Running List of Portland Restaurants and Bars Checking Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining

For more than a month, Oregon restaurants and bars were free to fill their restaurants to full capacity without a mask requirement. But with COVID-19 cases rising around the state, Oregon leaders have decided to reintroduce a mask requirement in all indoor public spaces, including restaurants and bars.

Even beyond the mask mandate, many Portland restaurants and bars are starting to voluntarily re-institute safety protocols to mitigate the potential for spread. Some restaurants are waiting to reopen their indoor dining rooms, and a growing number of bars and restaurants in Portland have started checking diners’ vaccination status before walking them to their tables or taking their orders.

This policy has been popular with Portland diners, even before the state lifted its COVID-19 safety requirements: In a June poll, hundreds of Eater Portland readers said they wanted to see restaurants and bars check vaccination status at the door; 77 percent of respondents said they would feel comfortable dining in a restaurant at full capacity if employees checked vaccination status, and 62 percent of respondents said restaurants should start checking customers’ vaccination cards before letting them dine in a full-capacity dining room.

Some restaurants are letting unvaccinated customers dine outside; others are only allowing vaccinated customers to enter the business at all. But for diners seeking an extra layer of security before entering a dining room right now, these restaurants may be a good place to start. All of the locations listed will accept either the specific card or an image of the card (like a photocopy or iPhone photo). This list will be updated periodically; send additional restaurants that have started “vaccine carding” to our tip line.

North Portland

Moloko — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

The 1905 — Customers must show proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 48 hours.

The Fixin’ To — Proof of vaccination is required to enter the venue.

Sol Bowl — Proof of vaccination required to sit indoors; outdoor dining available for unvaccinated customers.

The Garrison — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers can sit outdoors on the patio.

Leisure Public House — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

The Old Gold — Proof of vaccination is required to sit inside; outdoor seating available for unvaccinated customers.

Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar — To enter the venue or bar, customers must provide proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 48 hours.

Northwest Portland

The Emerald Line — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Andina — Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining.

Mediterranean Exploration Company — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside.

Bar West — Proof of vaccination required to dine inside; unvaccinated customers free to dine outdoors.

Teardrop Lounge — Proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID test from within the last 72 hours required at the door to drink indoors.

Paymaster — Proof of vaccination checked at entrance for maskless customers.

Southwest Portland

Mucca — Proof of vaccination required for onsite dining.

Higgins — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Marco’s Cafe — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Bullard Tavern — Proof of vaccination or a negative test from within the last 48 hours for indoor dining.

Abigail Hall — Proof of vaccination or a negative test from within the last 48 hours for indoor dining.

Multnomah Whiskey Library — Customers must provide proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Unvaccinated customers can sit on the patio.

Yalla — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside.

Toki — Proof of vaccination required to dine inside; unvaccinated customers free to dine outdoors.

Southeast Portland

B Side Tavern — Proof of vaccination required for entry.

The Lion’s Eye — Proof of vaccination required in the vaccine section, which includes the main bar.

Baby Ketten Club — Proof of vaccination required to enter.

Double Mountain — Proof of vaccination required to sit at the bar.

Noble Rot — Proof of vaccination required.

The Automatic — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Normandie — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Bertie Lou’s Cafe — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Schilling Cider House — All guests required to show proof of vaccination.

Bar Norman — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating; those without proof can sit on the patio.

Quaintrelle — Proof of vaccination required.

Coquine — Proof of vaccination required.

Kachka — Proof of vaccination required for guests 12 and older to dine indoors.

Reel M Inn — Proof of vaccination required indoors.

Limelight Restaurant & Lounge — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Nostrana — Proof of vaccination required indoors.

Holler — Proof of vaccination or a negative test from within the last 48 hours for indoor dining.

The Firkin Tavern — Proof of vaccination required upon entry.

Jacqueline — Proof of vaccination required to dine at the restaurant.

Aalto Lounge — Proof of vaccination required to enter.

Dig a Pony — Customers must show proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours.

Hungry Tiger — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers free to sit outdoors.

Bit House Collective — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers free to sit outdoors.

The Moon and Sixpence — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers free to sit outdoors.

Voysey — Proof of vaccination required to enter.

Tusk — Customers 12 and older must show proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 48 hours.

Cicoria — Customers must show proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 48 hours.

Creepy’s — Proof of vaccination is required to enter the business.

Lolo Pass — Proof of vaccination (original, copy or digital) or evidence of a negative covid test from within the last 48 hours to sit inside. Outdoor seating available for all others.

Magna — Customers 12 and older must show proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 48 hours.

Revolution Hall — Customers must show proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 48 hours.

Oma’s Hideaway — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers can sit outdoors on the patio.

Shalom Y’all — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside.

Rum Club — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Deadshot — Proof of vaccination required to sit indoors.

Dots Cafe — Dots is offering indoor seating to those who can show proof of vaccination, as well as outdoor seating for unvaccinated customers.

Double Dragon — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers can sit outdoors.

Yukon Tavern — Proof of vaccination is required to enter.

Misdemeanor Meadows — Proof of vaccination required to enter.

Apex — Proof of vaccination required to be on the premises, indoors or out.

Enoteca Nostrana — Proof of vaccination is required to sit at the six bar seats at Enoteca Nostrana; unvaccinated customers can sit outside.

Hey Love — Proof of vaccination required to sit indoors.

White Owl Social Club — Vaccination required to enter the business.

Northeast Portland

Lift Off Lounge — Proof of vaccination required for entry.

Jinx — Proof of vaccination required.

Verdigris — Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining.

Rose City Book Pub — Proof of vaccination required for anyone 12 and up.

Laurelthirst — Proof of vaccination, or a negative test from within 48 hours of the visit, required to enter.

Laurelwood Brew Pub — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Montelupo — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Wilder — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Brasa Haya — Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Davenport — Proof of vaccination required for all diners.

Dóttir — Proof of vaccination required at the bar.

Urdaneta — Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining; outdoor dining also available.

T.C. O’Leary’s — Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. Outdoor dining available for all.

Lovejoy’s Tea Room — Proof of vaccination required to dine inside. Unvaccinated diners can use the patio.

Mad Hanna — Proof of vaccination required inside the bar; unvaccinated customers can drink outside.

Alberta Street Pub — Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours required to enter the indoor music venue.

Peter’s Bar & Grill — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers free to sit outdoors.

Campana — Proof of vaccination required for customers 12 years old and older to dine indoors. ⁠

Beulahland — Proof of vaccination required to sit at the bar.

Grain and Gristle — Proof of vaccination required to dine indoors.

Keys Lounge — Proof of vaccination required to enter.

Radio Room — Proof of vaccination required to enter.

Les Caves — Proof of vaccination required to enter.

Les Clos — Proof of vaccination required to enter.

Hale Pele — Customers must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative covid test within 72 hours of the visit.

Nepo 42 — Customers must provide proof of vaccination to sit indoors; outdoor seating is available to unvaccinated customers.

Gado Gado — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers can sit outdoors on the patio.

Acadia — Proof of vaccination is required for all diners.

Nightingale — Eligible adults will need to provide proof of vaccination to sit inside; unvaccinated customers can sit outdoors on the patio.

Leikam Brewing Company — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers can sit outdoors.

Bang Bang — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers can sit outdoors on the patio.

Hi-Top Tavern — Proof of vaccination required to sit inside; unvaccinated customers free to sit outdoors on the patio.

Dame — Proof of vaccination required to dine inside; unvaccinated customers free to dine outdoors.

Tomorrow’s Verse — Proof of vaccination required to drink inside; outdoor seating available for unvaccinated customers.

Paydirt — Proof of vaccination is required to sit inside; outdoor seating available for unvaccinated customers.

Tough Luck — Proof of vaccination is required to sit inside; outdoor seating available for unvaccinated customers.

The Goodfoot — Vaccinations are required to enter the business.

Wonderly — Proof of vaccination is required to sit inside; outdoor seating available for unvaccinated customers.