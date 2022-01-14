Star Bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler Now Has a Line of Canned Cocktails

For years, Jeffrey Morgenthaler has been behind the bar at places like Clyde Common and Pepe Le Moko — that is, until the pandemic hit. Suddenly, Portland’s most famous bartender was out of a bartending job, instead focusing on his writing career and consulting gigs.

Now, Portlanders can drink Morgenthaler’s cocktails again at home. The bartender has partnered with Eugene-based brewery Ninkasi to release a line of canned cocktails, available at liquor stores throughout Oregon. The series includes a gin rickey with mint, a mezcal paloma infused with jalapeño, and a take on his popular Bourbon Renewal, a bourbon cocktail with crème de cassis and lemon. All of the cocktails are 9 percent ABV or less. Morgenthaler is still working on a tiki-style rum punch and a ginger-honey vodka collins under the same label, but Portlanders will find four-packs of the Ninkasi’s canned cocktails in liquor stores now. [O]

Gigantic Brewing Will Open Its Third Taproom This Year

Gigantic Brewing will take over the former Hawthorne Fish House to open its third taproom, which will also be its first full-scale restaurant. The menu will include an eclectic range of bar snacks inspired by owners Van Havig and Ben Love’s travel around the world. It’s expected to open in the summer or fall of 2022 at 4343 SE Hawthorne Blvd. [NSB]

Flying Fish Opens Chef Shack Food Cart on its Patio

On January 22, the team at Flying Fish will open its new food cart just steps away from its restaurant and fish market. The Chef Shack will feature a rotating chef preparing snacks and small bites exclusively for the patio. The first chef will be Flying Fish’s own Trever Gilbert, grilling oysters and slicing escolar for ceviche. Future visiting chefs include Maylin Chavez of the now-closed Olympia Oyster Bar and Top Chef alumnus Doug Adams. [WWeek]

The Paleys, in Their Own Words

Vitaly and Kimberly Paley, who just closed their flagship restaurant in the fall, sat down for a lengthy exit interview with Chris Angelus on Right at the Fork this week. Give it a listen here.