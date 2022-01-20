A Guide to the Hinterland Food Cart Pod, Opening This Week

Last spring, Ryan Schenk and Rowan Dunlap announced the impending arrival of an exciting new Portland food cart pod: Hinterland, opening between Hawthorne and Division on SE 50th, would be part-cocktail bar, part-food cart pod, with expansive heated and covered outdoor seating, an indoor bar, mounted tvs, and an A-Team of Portland carts. Back then, they hoped to open in the pod September; September came and went, with no real news.

This week, however, Hinterland will finally open its doors in Southeast Portland, with all of the promised amenities: a cocktail program with cart-themed drinks, plenty of onsite seating, and five prized food carts. Portlanders will likely recognize names like Burger Stevens and Matt’s BBQ Tacos, but the list is stacked with heavy-hitters.

In honor of Hinterland’s long-awaited opening, Eater Portland has compiled a quick guide to the carts involved and what to expect walking in — keep in mind, many of the chefs involved have exciting things planned for the months ahead, ranging from brunch to fajitas. Hinterland will open at 2216 SE 50th Avenue on Saturday, January 22.

The Bar

Taylor Gehrts, a seasoned Portland bartender who has worked everywhere from Nostrana to Smallwares, has built an extensive cocktail menu at the Hinterland bar — including a full list of drinks inspired by each of the carts. For example, the bar will serve a mezcal-Tajín drink for Matt’s BBQ Tacos, and a horchata spiked with rum and fernet for La Taquiza Vegana. Those looking for something simple will also find a number of standards, like an Old Fashioned and a hot toddy, as well as brunch staples like mimosas and marys. The beer menu includes rotating brews on tap, plus tall-boys and High Life; a short-and-sweet selection of wines by-the-glass and bottle includes Goodfellow pinot noir and Forge riesling.

The bar is also well-stocked with non-alcoholic options: Hinterland will make three spirit-free cocktails with things like fennel-apple or marionberry shrubs, as well as horchata, sparkling limeade, and go-tos like bottled soda and iced tea.

The Carts

One of Portland’s favorite burger carts, Burger Stevens will be flipping patties and tossing fries at Hinterland with the full slate of Stevens standards — whether it’s the tall, double-quarter-pounder with all the fixings or the fast-food-esque Burger Snack. Down the line, owner Don Salamone hinted at introducing some sort of brunch on the weekends at Hinterland — breakfast burger, anyone?

Expected opening: January 20-22

This vegan taqueria serves some knockout jackfruit birria tacos and soy curls al pastor on handmade tortillas, but La Taquiza Vegana slings more than just tacos: Diners can find asada fries with house-made not-cheese sauce, meat-free chicken milanesa tortas with chipotle mayo, and shiitake asada burritos, plus regular specials like vegan birria ramen.

Expected opening: January 22

Poppyseed caught the attention of Portland’s dining public thanks to dishes like duck country pâté with quince or braised Calypso beans with herby salads, though it’s been on hiatus through the late fall and winter. The Poppyseed team is tight-lipped on what’s coming to Hinterland, however, so visitors will have to stop by the cart to see what’s available.

Expected opening: January 22 at the earliest

Third Culture Kitchen comes from Tasty N’ Sons alums Billy Fuqua and Jon Free, who both grew up in other countries with American parents: Fuqua in the mountains of Peru, Free in Okinawa, Japan. Their approach to cooking, then, is as “third culture kids,” a distinct blend of culinary influences built on their changing environments and experiences. At the cart, diners will find everything from lomo saltado with cold-smoked tomatoes to fried chicken sandwiches with Peruvian chile hot sauce.

Expected opening: January 22 at the earliest

Lauded pitmaster Matt Vicedomini, of Eem and Matt’s BBQ fame, tops fluffy house-made flour tortillas with smoked meats, refried beans, and/or scrambled eggs at this popular cart. Alongside its roster of tacos, Matt’s BBQ Tacos will soon offer “Portland’s finest sizzling fajitas plate” — according to Vicedomini.

Expected opening: January 26

• Hinterland [Official]

• A New Food Cart Pod and Cocktail Bar Is Opening in Southeast Portland [EPDX]