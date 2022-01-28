Buzzy Traveling Thai Pop-Up Pranom Will Land in Portland Next Week

Actor and chef Dream Kasestatad has spent the last few years traveling around the country, making Thai food everywhere from Timnath, Colorado to Charlotte, North Carolina; he’s even appeared in an Amazon Prime short, The Noodle Man, cooking Thai food as he tries to make it as a struggling actor. His pop-up, Pranom, lands at breweries to serve dishes like boat noodles and gang gai, and soon, it’ll arrive in Portland as a part of his informal Pacific Northwestern tour.

Kasestatad will start at Threshold Brewing on February 2, before moving to Ruse Brewing on February 3 and 4. The menu is still in development, but Kasestatad is considering making khao soi, boat noodles with brisket, and/or tom kha gai. The Threshold pop-up begins at 4 p.m. until it’s sold out, while the Ruse pop-ups start at 5 p.m. and will run until it’s sold out. [New School Beer]

Low Income Businesses Can Apply for Grants Today

Portland-based nonprofit Mercy Corps is offering Oregonians thousands of dollars in matched-savings grants as a part of its Individual Development Accounts program. The gist: Mercy Corps asks businesses to save as little as $50 per month, for at least six months and as much as two years; once the business has saved $1,200, the organization gives the business $6,000 in grant money. The program is only eligible for Oregonians who make less than $54,150 for a household of one and $61,900 for a household of two. Oregonians can apply via the Mercy Corps website. [EaterWire]

Top Chef Alum Sara Hauman Has Her Own Line of Canned Fish

The yogurt-loving Oregon contestant on the Portland season of Top Chef was known as a member of Team Tiny Fish, with chef Shota Nakajima. Now, Sara Hauman has her own brand of tiny fish. Tiny Fish Co. is currently more merch than seafood, with a line of smoked mussels in escabeche swimming in a sea of shirts, hats, and candles. It’s worth noting that the aforementioned shirts and hats are extremely cute, and Tiny Fish Co. will soon release cans of rockfish in soy sauce. [EaterWire]

Sunshine Noodles Opens for Lunch Service

Diane Lam’s Northwest Portland noodle bar has started serving lime pepper wings and holy pesto prawns for lunch. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving dishes like the Cambodian sandwich num pang with meatballs and hits from the dinner menu. [EaterWire]