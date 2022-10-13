Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Meal for Under $10?

Welcome to Ask Eater , an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’

Hi Eater,

Where can I find literally anything to eat under $10?

Thanks,

Thunderbird

Hey, Thunderbird — we get it. With food prices and the cost of living skyrocketing, it feels like trying to track down a dollar slice has become impossible. Obviously, there’s a reason for that: A lot of restaurant owners and workers are dealing with those same issues, and can’t keep menu prices where they were even a year ago. Still, we have to eat, right? There has to be something worth eating for under $10, right?

Of course, we have our affordable dining map, which has a few options for under $12. But, to keep things interesting, let’s set some tighter parameters: Here, I’ll only include full meals for under $10, which will include tip. In other words, nothing listed here can exceed, say, $7, which leaves room for a $2 tip. That way, the final bill is still in the single digits.

I’m sure there are countless other options to consider — Portlanders, if you have a favorite meal for under $7, we want to hear about it.