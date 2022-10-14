Get a Fridge Stocked With Cheese, a Branded Bus, and More at Tillamook’s Virtual Auction

The farmer-led cooperative creamery Tillamook is currently running a virtual auction with multiple one-of-a-kind items up for grabs. All proceeds will be donated to the American Farmland Trust, a national nonprofit that works to preserve farmland.

The auction is currently live on eBay, giving Tillamook fans the chance to bid on items such as a Tillamook-branded 1962 Volkswagen bus, a night at the Tillamook Creamery for 25 guests inclusive of meals and curated activities, a Smeg fridge stocked with cheese, and a 40-pound block of Tillamook’s 2012 maker’s reserve cheddar—the longest-aged and biggest block the creamery has ever released. Bidding closes on October 19 at 4 p.m. The auction is part of Tillamook’s All For Farmers initiative, which is now in its third year and has helped protect over 10,000 acres of farmland nationwide in addition to assisting over 330 farmers, many of which belong to underserved communities in the agriculture industry, such as farmers of color, female farmers, and LGBTQ+ farmers.

Chefs Carlo Lamagna and Reem Assil are hosting a ‘Pali-Pino’ pop-up

James Beard-nominated chef Carlo Lamagna will host celebrated Bay Area restaurateur, activist, and author Reem Assil at a pop-up at his Filipino restaurant Magna. The pop-up’s collaborative menu will consist of mash-up dishes that represent the Palestinian and Filipino diaspora to show how food can build connections across cultures. The pop-up is first-come, first-serve, and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until dishes run out) this Sunday, October 16. Assil’s cookbook, Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora, will be available for purchase at the event.

Oregon breweries rack up 18 medals at the Great American Beer Festival

At this year’s 40th annual Great American Beer Festival, which was held from October 6 to 8 in Denver, Oregon breweries came away with 18 medals; seven gold, seven silver, and four bronze. Among the winners were I Purple You from Breakside Brewing in the specialty beer category, Hot Break from Little Beast Brewing in the American sour ale category, and Fenik from Great Notion Brewing in the historical beer category. The festival is presented by the Brewers Association, a trade organization that represents independent and small American craft brewers, and is considered the premier beer competition in the U.S. See the full list at the New School Beer.