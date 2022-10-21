Slabtown New Seasons Workers Win Federal Union Recognition

Yesterday, workers at New Seasons Market’s Slabtown location voted 62-14 in favor of unionizing, the Portland Mercury’s Alex Zielinski reports.

Slabtown employees filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in August, seeking higher wages, a better work environment, and input on staff training. “This is not just our victory, it is another win for grassroots, worker-driven organizing,” Steven Weiss, a baker at the Slabtown store and the union’s legal representative, told the Mercury. Following suit from the Seven Corners location, which voted to unionize in September, Slabtown is a part of the independent New Seasons Labor Union, whose membership now stands at around 230 strong. Three additional New Seasons locations are currently awaiting a union vote: Woodstock, Grant Park, and Concordia.

Portland Farmers Market celebrates the legacy of Choi’s Kimchi founder

The market nonprofit will honor Choi’s Kimchi co-founder Matt Choi at a celebration of life on Saturday, October 22, along with launching a farmers market vendor grant in his name. At the event, Choi’s friends and family will cook his favorite Korean dishes for a suggested donation, which will go toward the grant. Grant money of up to $1,500 will be awarded to new food and farm businesses who want to join or expand their operations at Portland-area farmers markets. Applications will be open November through December, with funding to be awarded in January and February 2023.

Allergy-friendly bakery Sinful Confections opens in Multnomah Village

Sinful Confections, a bakery that specializes in gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan baked goods, opens today at 9053 SW Barbur Boulevard. The bakery was established in 2015 by baker Julie Middelstadt, who started developing recipes for treats like chocolate chip cookie dough brownies, oatmeal creme pies, and more for her gluten-sensitive kids. Staying true to its roots as a farmers market vendor, Sinful Confections will offer beverages from market vendors Blind Coffee Roasters, N2 Nitro, and BWild Kombucha at the bakery.