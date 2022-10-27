Celebrated Portland Italian Restaurant Renata Has Closed

Renata — an Oregonian restaurant of the year once home to noteworthy chefs like Chris Frazier (Accanto) and Matt Sigler (Il Solito) — has closed its doors permanently, an Instagram post indicates.

“Real talk: most people think life is back to normal,” a post on the restaurant’s Instagram reads. “The pandemic is a thing of the past and we’re all moving on. The reality is that the damage done to restaurants continues to be part of our daily life.”

Initially started as a pop-up, Renata opened on Southeast Main Street in 2015, a collaboration between a number of seasoned Bay Area industry vets: Co-owners Sandra and Nick Arnerich spent time at the French Laundry, and chef Matt Sigler spent time at both Flour + Water and Quince. The restaurant became a favorite for pastas and pizzas, served in a casual, bustling space with a strong wine list (tragically, sommelier Chris Wright died of pancreatic cancer within the restaurant’s first year).

Six weeks after opening, the Oregonian named Renata its restaurant of the year, calling it “deceptively simple,” and “deliriously ambitious.” Chef Chris Frazier stepped in as a chef de cuisine right before Sigler went on to open Il Solito. In early 2020, pizza pop-up PREAM’s chef, Nick Ford, stepped in as CDC.

Like many other restaurants, Renata transitioned to curbside pickup and delivery in the early days of the pandemic, in addition to meal kits. In late 2020, Renata launched a line of frozen pizzas available at New Seasons, in addition to hosting regular service at the restaurant. In the future, the Renata team will focus exclusively on the pizzas, as well as private events.

“We thank you for your support and love throughout the years, having you in our home has brought us purpose,” the closing announcement reads. “Support your local restaurants and be kind to all.”