Steeplejack Brewing Plans a Major Expansion to the Oregon Coast

The Portland-based brewery Steeplejack will expand to the Oregon Coast, with plans to open its fourth location in 2024, the Oregonian’s Andre Meunier reports. Transcending a typical taphouse and pub setup, Steeplejack’s downtown Manzanita location will also include a hotel, arcade, and ice cream shop.

The double-lot complex will be located at 220 Laneda Avenue — one building will house a two-story taproom with wraparound decks, while the other will include the ice cream shop, arcade, and a rooftop deck. The three-unit hotel will be situated behind the complex. Chef Lawrence Gable, who oversees the food menus at the brewery’s existing locations, is developing a “coastal-inspired” menu for the new brewpub. Owners Brody Day and Dustin Harder opened Steeplejack’s original location in a 111-year-old church in July 2021, which was followed by Steeplejack Pizza and Beer and Steeplejack Hillsboro in July 2022.

Chef Luna Contreras will compete on Netflix’s ‘Snack vs. Chef’

Luna Contreras, chef of the vegetable focused pop-up Chelo, will appear on a new Netflix cooking competition show called Snack vs. Chef. The competing 12 chefs were tasked with recreating iconic snacks as true to the original as possible (think: Claire Saffitz’s Gourmet Makes), as well as new creations inspired by the same snack. The winner will take home a $50,000 grand prize. Hosted by comedians Meg Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, the show will premiere on November 30; watch the trailer here.

Tortilleria y Tienda De Leon moves from Gresham to Southeast Portland

Tortilleria y Tienda De Leon — the family-owned tortilla and salsa shop, grocery store, and deli — will move from its Northeast Glisan Street location, where it has operated for 23 years, to 4512 SE 28th Avenue in the Reed neighborhood, Portland Monthly’s Katherine Chew Hamilton reports. The new location, which will not have a grocery section but will have an outdoor seating area and extended evening hours, opens on November 1.