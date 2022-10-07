 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You Can Now Get Giardiniera-Topped Breakfast Sandwiches at Pastrami Destination Sammich

Plus, John’s Marketplace plans a third location, and more news

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden and Janey Wong
A breakfast sandwich with giardiniera and American cheese from Sammich in Portland, Oregon
The Breakfast at Wrigley, which includes house brined and smoked bacon, fried egg, melted American cheese, and house giardiniera.
@cheflex

Visitors can now order giardiniera-topped breakfast sandwiches at one of the city’s most popular delis. Sammich, the Burnside sandwich shop known for its Chicago Italian beef and house-made pastrami, is now serving breakfast starting at 10 a.m., switching to just lunch sandwiches at 2 p.m. The breakfast menu includes sandwiches like the Breakfast at Wrigley, an everything bagel with house brined and smoked bacon, melted american cheese, house giardiniera, and a fried egg. The vegetarian sandwich on the menu includes fried egg, avocado, and melted provolone and cheddar cheese. plus chimichurri and arugula. Customers can also build their own protein, egg, and cheese, with options like house-smoked bacon and black forest ham.

In 2013, Sammich owner Melissa McMillan opened her first restaurant in Ashland, followed by a Portland food cart; in 2017, the Portland location transformed into a brick-and-mortar sandwich shop. Now, Sammich operates locations in Ashland, Portland, and Lebanon.

John’s Marketplace Will Open Its Third Location in Beaverton

Beverage emporium John’s Marketplace, known for its extensive selection of craft, local, and imported beer, will open a third location this winter. The store will be located at 3700 SW Hall Boulevard in Beaverton and the location will include a taproom serving draft beer, wine, and pub fare like burgers and sandwiches, and a heated and covered outdoor patio. John’s Marketplace’s other stores include its original Multnomah Village location and a location in Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, which opened in July 2020. Read the full story here.

Yamhill-Carlton AVA Hosts First Annual Harvest Dinner

The Yamhill-Carlton American Viticultural Area (AVA) will host a Harvest Dinner at Abbey Road Farm on November 5. The event will include a wine tasting reception with passed appetizers and a family-style dinner. Known to produce pinot noir, chardonnay, and full-bodied sparkling wines, the Yamhill-Carlton wine region is home to over 60 wineries. More than 20 of those wineries will participate in the Harvest Dinner event, including Anne Amie, Atticus, and Soter. Tickets for the dinner are priced at $200 each and on sale now; proceeds will go to Y-C Storehouse, which serves as the region’s community food pantry.

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

Bison Coffeehouse Vandalized After Advertising ‘Coffee With a Cop’ Event

By Janey Wong

A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

By Janey Wong

Chef Sarah Pliner, Owner of Celebrated Restaurant Aviary, Has Died

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

This Portland-Based Initiative Wants Every Bar or Restaurant to Have Overdose Reversal Drugs on Hand

Project RED, an initiative from recovery organization Alano Club of Portland, provides restaurants, bars, and cafes with Narcan for free

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Marble Queen Will Bring Oat Milk Egg Creams and Lime Shoyu Shrimp Toast to Williams

By Janey Wong

A Running List of Portland’s Restaurant, Bar, and Food Cart Closures

By Janey Wong

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world