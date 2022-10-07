You Can Now Get Giardiniera-Topped Breakfast Sandwiches at Pastrami Destination Sammich

Visitors can now order giardiniera-topped breakfast sandwiches at one of the city’s most popular delis. Sammich, the Burnside sandwich shop known for its Chicago Italian beef and house-made pastrami, is now serving breakfast starting at 10 a.m., switching to just lunch sandwiches at 2 p.m. The breakfast menu includes sandwiches like the Breakfast at Wrigley, an everything bagel with house brined and smoked bacon, melted american cheese, house giardiniera, and a fried egg. The vegetarian sandwich on the menu includes fried egg, avocado, and melted provolone and cheddar cheese. plus chimichurri and arugula. Customers can also build their own protein, egg, and cheese, with options like house-smoked bacon and black forest ham.

In 2013, Sammich owner Melissa McMillan opened her first restaurant in Ashland, followed by a Portland food cart; in 2017, the Portland location transformed into a brick-and-mortar sandwich shop. Now, Sammich operates locations in Ashland, Portland, and Lebanon.

John’s Marketplace Will Open Its Third Location in Beaverton

Beverage emporium John’s Marketplace, known for its extensive selection of craft, local, and imported beer, will open a third location this winter. The store will be located at 3700 SW Hall Boulevard in Beaverton and the location will include a taproom serving draft beer, wine, and pub fare like burgers and sandwiches, and a heated and covered outdoor patio. John’s Marketplace’s other stores include its original Multnomah Village location and a location in Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, which opened in July 2020. Read the full story here.

Yamhill-Carlton AVA Hosts First Annual Harvest Dinner

The Yamhill-Carlton American Viticultural Area (AVA) will host a Harvest Dinner at Abbey Road Farm on November 5. The event will include a wine tasting reception with passed appetizers and a family-style dinner. Known to produce pinot noir, chardonnay, and full-bodied sparkling wines, the Yamhill-Carlton wine region is home to over 60 wineries. More than 20 of those wineries will participate in the Harvest Dinner event, including Anne Amie, Atticus, and Soter. Tickets for the dinner are priced at $200 each and on sale now; proceeds will go to Y-C Storehouse, which serves as the region’s community food pantry.