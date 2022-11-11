Celebrated French Restaurant Coquine Is Now Serving Dinner at Its Next-Door Market Cafe

Good news for diners looking to get a taste of James Beard-nominated chef Katy Millard’s Mount Tabor restaurant Coquine in a more casual setting: The celebrated French restaurant has expanded its next-door business Coquine Market to include a walk-in-only evening menu.

The cafe expands on Coquine’s oyster hour offering, which launched in January 2021. Oysters are available as one-offs, by the half-dozen or dozen, or as an oyster pairing, which includes a set of three dressed oysters with a half glass of beer, wine, or champagne. The menu is rounded out with snacks, salads, and mains such as Silician crudo (fluke with capers, red cippolinis, and chile flake) and Dungeness crab mac and cheese. Coquine’s roasted chicken, a staple since the restaurant’s opening in 2015, is making its return at the market cafe — it’s available by the half or whole and served with hand-cut French fries and green goddess salad. Coquine Market Cafe’s evening service runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Depressed Cake Shop highlights mental health awareness through pop-up bakery

The U.K.-born bakery pop-up Depressed Cake Shop, which raises mental health awareness and funds for local charities, returns to Portland this Sunday. The pop-up offers baked goods that are decorated with a gray exterior to represent depression as well as a “pop of color to represent hope.” All proceeds from the baked goods, which are made by both professional and home bakers, will benefit Baby Blues Connection, a nonprofit that supports parents coping with pregnancy and postpartum mood disorders. Depressed Cake Shop will be set up at Opal 28 on November 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend, but reservations via Eventbrite are requested.

Sasquatch Brewing to close brewery and cidery

The decade-old Sasquatch Brewing announced yesterday that it will close its Northwest Portland brewery and sister cider company New West Cider, the Oregonian’s Andre Meunier reports. Co-owners Alex Beard and Tom Sims have cited a decrease in business due to the pandemic plus the rising cost of goods as the main reasons for the closure. Its Southwest Portland pub will remain open, and the brewery is selling its final batches of beer and cider for home delivery.