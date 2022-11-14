Wild Child Pizza Is Topping Sourdough Crust With Tater Tots and Bonito Flakes

Nate Higgins, co-founder of the cafe and juice bar Kure, and chef Morgan Brownlow (formerly Tails & Trotters, Clarklewis) went through dozens of iterations of their 72-hour aged sourdough crust before they achieved the desired result. That crust is now the basis for the Detroit-inspired pizza served at a new takeout-only pizzeria with toppings like Nashville hot chicken and bonito flakes.

Wild Child Pizza is the brainchild of Higgins, Kure’s other co-founder Nick Armour, and Portland Gear founder Marcus Harvey. The pizzeria opened on November 9 in the former Boxer Ramen space on NE Alberta Street. At the new shop, dough is shaped into rectangular foundations that carry toppings ranging from the traditional, like soppressata and Italian sausage, to ones that skew more “wild,” like tater tots and rose harissa.

Wild Child’s original creations — like its harissa pizza and okonomiyaki pizza — rotate frequently, while flavors such as pepperoni, cheese, and veggie are available all the time. The restaurant’s pick-up window slings slices and whole pizzas can be ordered online for delivery and pickup. As popularized in Portland at pizzerias like Ranch and Pop Pizza, its thick-cut slices are best enjoyed with a dipping sauce. Wild Child offers six house-made sauces, including marinara and three types of ranch — Sriracha ranch, a vegan green goddess ranch, and classic ranch. The restaurant also serves salads, garlic breadsticks, and brownies.

With a location in the heart of the Alberta Arts District, Wild Child is making an effort to highlight local artists at its shop. Professional skateboarder and Portland-based artist Sebo Walker painted the restaurant’s bright orange facade and is the inaugural artist to grace the wall of its “artist alley,” which will feature work by rotating artists.

Wild Child Pizza is located at 2032 NE Alberta Street.