Ask Eater: Where Can I Watch the U.S. Play the Netherlands in the World Cup?

Welcome to Ask Eater , an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’

US vs Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday... at 7 a.m. Anywhere to watch?

— @alisonjk (via Twitter)

We all know how infectious the energy of a crowd watching a game can be. And in the case of the World Cup, there is a particularly fun charm in tracking down a bar, a diner, a hotel lobby playing the game at whatever odd hour it’s on, depending on where you are in the world.

So yes, in Portland, U.S. vs. the Netherlands will kick off (get it?) bright and early at 7 a.m. Saturday, December 3. And yes, there are spots in Portland where you can watch the game. Here are a few options:

Gol Soccer Bar : This Hawthorne bar, decked out in Timbers memorabilia and gear from clubs around the world, is a pretty obvious choice. Soccer fans love this spot for the electric energy of the crowd, plus its indoor-and-outdoor viewing areas. Gol can be a popular hangout for World Cup games, so it’s best to stake out a spot early. 1739 SE Hawthorne Blvd

This Hawthorne bar, decked out in Timbers memorabilia and gear from clubs around the world, is a pretty obvious choice. Soccer fans love this spot for the electric energy of the crowd, plus its indoor-and-outdoor viewing areas. Gol can be a popular hangout for World Cup games, so it’s best to stake out a spot early. 1739 SE Hawthorne Blvd The Toffee Club : Gol isn’t the only Hawthorne Boulevard soccer bar, incredibly; the Toffee Club is treating the World Cup like its swan song, closing after the international soccer championship ends. The bar will open ahead of the 7 a.m. game with open seating; the bar’s World Cup menu includes quintessential United Kingdom standards like a Full English, a bacon butty, sausage rolls, and Scotch eggs. You probably aren’t in it for the food, but hey, this is Eater. 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Gol isn’t the only Hawthorne Boulevard soccer bar, incredibly; the Toffee Club is treating the World Cup like its swan song, closing after the international soccer championship ends. The bar will open ahead of the 7 a.m. game with open seating; the bar’s World Cup menu includes quintessential United Kingdom standards like a Full English, a bacon butty, sausage rolls, and Scotch eggs. You probably aren’t in it for the food, but hey, this is Eater. 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd Prost and Prost Marketplace : While not explicitly a soccer bar, Mississippi Avenue’s Prost is a German beer bar, and as such, it’s open for all U.S. and German games playing on five TVs throughout the space. Prost also sits conveniently next to a food cart pod, also open for the tournament; cocktail cart Bloodbuzz will handle coffee and cocktails, while breakfast sandwich staple Fried Egg I’m In Love serves all manner of eggs, meat, and bread. A projector screen will be set up in the food cart pod as well, in case the bar gets a little too cramped. The bar opens at 6:45 a.m. 4237 N Mississippi Ave.

While not explicitly a soccer bar, Mississippi Avenue’s Prost is a German beer bar, and as such, it’s open for all U.S. and German games playing on five TVs throughout the space. Prost also sits conveniently next to a food cart pod, also open for the tournament; cocktail cart Bloodbuzz will handle coffee and cocktails, while breakfast sandwich staple Fried Egg I’m In Love serves all manner of eggs, meat, and bread. A projector screen will be set up in the food cart pod as well, in case the bar gets a little too cramped. The bar opens at 6:45 a.m. 4237 N Mississippi Ave. Stammtisch : From the same ownership as Prost, German pub Stammtisch will also be open for the World Cup, at the same time as its sibling. The menu for the game is still in development, but owner Dan Hart says he’s leaning toward some form of breakfast buffet. 401 NE 28th Ave.

From the same ownership as Prost, German pub Stammtisch will also be open for the World Cup, at the same time as its sibling. The menu for the game is still in development, but owner Dan Hart says he’s leaning toward some form of breakfast buffet. 401 NE 28th Ave. Hinterland Bar and Carts: For something a little off the beaten track, this combination food cart pod and bar will open for the game with a limited menu to start; at 8 a.m., the bar will fully open, and lauded breakfast taco cart Matt’s BBQ Tacos will begin slinging migas and brisket. 2216 SE 50th Ave.