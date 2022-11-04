You Can Now Get Matt’s BBQ Tacos on Alberta

Fluffy flour tortillas filled with smoked brisket have arrived on Northeast Alberta Street. Matt’s BBQ Tacos, the Tex-Mex spinoff of Portland’s celebrated barbecue cart, moved into Great Notion Brewing’s Northeast Portland location on Wednesday, November 2, with its full menu of tacos and snacks.

Matt’s BBQ Tacos originally opened as a Southeast Hawthorne cart in 2019, pitmaster Matt Vicedomini’s second cart. Matt’s BBQ had already accrued acclaim for its slow-smoked brisket and snappy sausages, and the new cart would tackle another Texan standard: breakfast tacos. Unless specified otherwise, all of Matt’s tacos relied on a foundation of soft, lard-and-flour tortillas, which then got a filling of eggs and something straight from the smoker: chopped brisket, pork belly, pulled pork. Some other versions also came with potatoes or refried beans, but the focus was on the eggs and meat. In the afternoon, many of the smoked meat tacos swapped the egg for guacamole and pickled onions, though Matt’s BBQ Tacos ventured out into other territory as well: The cart’s version of a migas taco, eggs scrambled with pico de gallo fixings and tortilla chips, became a brunch standby.

Matt’s BBQ Tacos was a hit. It drew serious lines around brunch, and eventually made Bon Appetit’s list of the 10 best new restaurants in the country. The team at Great Notion — the award-winning, rapidly expanding brewery known for its fun, distinctive beers — first started talking to Vicedomini about working with the brewery in 2019, before the pandemic temporarily shut down the cart. This year, Matt’s taco cart has moved into a new location off Division, where it still sells tacos; in November, he opened within Great Notion, selling breakfast, cheeseburger, and barbecue tacos all day.

Visitors can eat their tacos alongside beers at the brewery’s Alberta location, or they can order them for takeout or delivery. Great Notion Alberta is located at 2204 NE Alberta Street.