Where to Eat Near Portland Ballot Drop Locations for the 2022 Election

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and booze all within a five-minute drive of any Multnomah County ballot drop

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
US-VOTE-OREGON
A ballot drop location in Portland.
Photo by ANKUR DHOLAKIA/AFP via Getty Images

It’s Election Day, and, in true Portland fashion, we’re running late. Very few Oregonians mailed in their ballots ahead of time this year, with just 36 percent of registered voters turning in ballots as of 10 a.m. Monday, November 7. It’s particularly bad in Multnomah County, with just over 32 percent of voters returning ballots within that same time frame.

The good news: Portlanders can deliver their ballots to one of 29 ballot drop sites scattered across the county before 8 p.m. today to have their vote count. And if you’re swinging by during your morning coffee run, lunch break, or on your way home from work, there are plenty of dining options nearby to keep things efficient.

The map below includes all the official ballot drop locations in Multnomah County. Click on one of the voting locations, and you’ll see options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a drink, all within about a mile radius of the drop site. Know of an election day special at your favorite restaurant? Let us know.

