Portland Food Writers’ Most Anticipated Restaurant and Restaurant-Related Debuts for 2023

Each December, Eater Portland ends the year by reflecting on the last twelve months of dining in a series we call Year in Eater. We reach out to Portland food writers and influencers for their perspectives on major trends, impressive newcomers, and standout meals, and share their responses in a single package.

Responses are edited and condensed for clarity.

“I actually feel like chefs have been very hush-hush about restaurants and projects coming in 2023. My answer has to be Shop Halo Halo, as someone who adores desserts and pastries of all kinds. I love me some St. Barbra, but seeing another Filipino bakery open in Portland is super exciting. Also, of course, everything that’s happening over at the Ritz-Carlton — they seemed to do a good job of incorporating local talent and bringing some cool international talent in.”

-Brooke Jackson-Glidden, Eater Portland editor

“I’m stoked for Cloudforest 3.0, which is opening in a shared space with Mattino’s wine bar. Sebastian Cisneros makes the best chocolate chip cookie I’ve ever eaten and I loved the artistic elements that went into the previous Cloudforest iterations. Farther afield, I’m excited to visit Good Times in Gearhart; honestly, the vibes sound immaculate.”

-Janey Wong, Eater Portland reporter

“I was ecstatic to learn that Pedro Almeida is moving from Portugal to work at the Ritz-Carlton that will open downtown, which I assume will be in 2023. Chef Almeida helmed the kitchen at Midori in Sintra, Portugal. The restaurant earned a Michelin star in 2018, which it still retains. I have no idea what the concept will be although Midori was an elevated Japanese restaurant with two tasting menus.”

-Gary Okazaki (@garythefoodie), renowned globe-trotting eater

“I’m excited to visit Mama Đut when the new shop finally opens on Alberta. I haven’t had much of Erica’s cooking and look forward to visiting Erica’s Soul Food in its new location. Can’t wait to see what’s next for Chelo too. I had incredible tempeh and sweet potato tacos and a refreshing tofu-corn-peach aguachile by Luna over the summer.”

-Waz Wu, Eater Portland contributor

“Whatever restaurant is queer-owned, open after 10 p.m., and doesn’t take me an hour to get to by TriMet. Remains to be seen!”

-Thom Hilton, Eater Portland contributor

“Bunnie’s pizza place in downtown Ridgefield owned by Mychal Dynes and Mark Wooten of Little Conejo. I can’t wait to see their take on pizza. I also look forward to mochi donuts and boba at Short & Sweet downtown.”

-Rachel Pinsky, Eater Portland contributor

“Lisa Nguyen’s popular HeyDay Donuts will have a brick and mortar location in 2023. I’m so excited that she’ll be able to expand her offerings. In 2023, I’m really looking forward to the prospect of Feast Portland coming back as an event series.”

-Nori de Vega (@nomnom_nori), influencer

“It’s weird that I haven’t seen the usual amount of 2023 previews, which is probably because it’s not a particularly great time to open a new restaurant. I’m excited for Magna Kubo, the lechoneria from Magna Kusina slated to open in Beaverton. I also got excited for the Jollibee coming to Tanasbourne, but apparently that’s not going to open until 2024! I guess I like Filipino food?”

-Krista Garcia, Eater Portland contributor

“It’s not in Portland, but excited to head out to the coast and try out [Good Times] the new cafe and wine bar from Ireland Baldwin and RAC, as well as seeing what new ventures the team at República opens up. Also excited for Suckerpunch to come back!”

-Zoe Baillargeon, Eater Portland contributor

“I’m looking forward to the opening of the Lil’ America food cart pod. The focus on DEI (specifically BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ chefs) is still much needed in the area and I already know a couple of carts (Hawker Station, Frybaby) will be absolutely lit.”

-Ehow Chen (@ehow.eats), influencer

“The return of Newport’s Shark’s, whose cioppino is one of the West Coast’s absolute best dishes.”

-Nathan Williams, Eater Portland contributor