Three glasses of eggnog sit on a tray next to Christmas ornaments.

How to Spend the Holidays, Eater Portland-Style

Where to eat on Christmas Day, where to buy Hanukkah takeout, where to stock up on holiday cheer, and more

Where to Find Christmas Dinner and Takeout in Portland

By Alex Frane and Thom Hilton
Where to Find Hanukkah Fixings Across Portland in 2022

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve in Portland

By Thom Hilton and Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Where to Find Outstanding Chinese Food in Portland and Beyond

By Seiji Nanbu and Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Where to Find Festive Holiday Drinks and Christmas Pop-Ups in Portland

By Katrina Yentch and Zoe Baillargeon

Where to Find Tasty Tamales in Portland and Beyond

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland

By Janey Wong

15 Cozy Portland Restaurants and Bars with Fireplaces

By Eater Staff

Where to Find Melty, Cheesy Fondue in Portland

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Primo Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Portland

By Jenni Moore and Levi Rogers

The 2022 Eater Portland Holiday Gift Guide

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden and Janey Wong

The holidays are, in certain ways, an amalgamation of food traditions: Chinese food or tamales on Christmas, Hanukkah latkes or sufganiyot, Noche Buena lechon. Portland restaurants celebrate the season in a variety of ways, from prix fixe Feasts of the Seven Fishes to full-blown Festivus parties. Some host Christmas pop-ups, others throw things like eggnog or fondue on the menu. However you celebrate, there is a way to fold in Portland food. Here, you’ll find a one-stop shop for all things holiday in Portland: Where to find toddies and nog, ways to stock up on last-minute food gifts, where to celebrate with afternoon tea, or even just a few places to take the family while they’re in town. Happy holidays from us at Eater Portland — we’ll see you in 2023.

Start here
Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland