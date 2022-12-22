How to Spend the Holidays, Eater Portland-Style

The holidays are, in certain ways, an amalgamation of food traditions: Chinese food or tamales on Christmas, Hanukkah latkes or sufganiyot, Noche Buena lechon. Portland restaurants celebrate the season in a variety of ways, from prix fixe Feasts of the Seven Fishes to full-blown Festivus parties. Some host Christmas pop-ups, others throw things like eggnog or fondue on the menu. However you celebrate, there is a way to fold in Portland food. Here, you’ll find a one-stop shop for all things holiday in Portland: Where to find toddies and nog, ways to stock up on last-minute food gifts, where to celebrate with afternoon tea, or even just a few places to take the family while they’re in town. Happy holidays from us at Eater Portland — we’ll see you in 2023.