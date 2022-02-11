Eater Portland Is Looking for a New Reporter. Is It You?

Eater is looking for an experienced, part-time reporter to contribute news stories, features, maps, and guides to Eater Portland.

Eater Portland’s team is growing to match its mission of covering the Pacific Northwest’s vibrant dining scene, from Portland and the surrounding suburbs to the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. The Portland reporter should thrive in a fast-paced team environment; have a deep knowledge of the Portland dining and food scene; and be able to write and report quickly, accurately, and immerse themselves in the rich world of food, restaurants, and the people behind them. The role includes responsibilities like creating or updating high-touch maps and guides, breaking news, and making sure our social media channels reflect the diversity and depth of the scene and Eater’s storytelling. Any given day, the Eater Portland reporter may cover a buzzy new cocktail bar, state COVID-19 policy as it relates to restaurants, or a coffee shop’s unionization efforts.

Ask yourself: Are you obsessed with restaurants, chefs, news, and all the ups and downs that go hand in hand with the Portland restaurant world? Do you fanatically follow every opening, closing, chef change, and trend in Portland’s always-changing dining landscape? Are you excited not just by food and drink, but how food and drink intersects with politics, identity, and culture? Do you want to help shape the way our audience understands the state of Portland dining?

If all of the above sounds exciting to you, check out the Vox Media job posting and follow the instructions; please include a cover letter and a resume with your application. This is a part-time Vox Media Union position, represented by the Writers Guild of America, East, with excellent benefits, including flexible hours and generous parental leave.

