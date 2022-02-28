Han Oak Has Reopened as a Prix-Fixe Hot Pot Spot

After a few pandemic-era fits and starts, nationally renowned Korean restaurant Han Oak has reopened; however, those looking for the a la carte experience of 2019 Han Oak — with its fried chicken, ssam, mandu, and snacks — may find something closer to that at Toki, the younger restaurant from culinary power couple Peter Cho and Sun Young Park. Instead, their original restaurant has become something new: Han Oak is now a prix fixe hot pot spot, where visitors dip shaved meats in a tableside pot of bone broth for a $75 fixed fee. The same bowl of broth is the foundation for three courses: The initial shabu-shabu-esque hotpot, a course of boiled dumplings and hand-pulled noodles, and juk, a rice porridge with house-cured ikura. For dessert, Cho charcoal-grills mochi to pair with lemon frozen yogurt.

In a Portland Monthly piece, Karen Brooks teased other surprises for those who opt for Han Oak’s tasting menu: For an additional $85, visitors can add Korean potato chips with Astrea caviar to their dinners; for beverages, the restaurant pours Champagne and Korean beer at tables throughout the restaurant. For now, the meal is available on Friday and Saturday nights only; those interested can make a reservation on Resy. [PoMo]

Brewers Behind Wayfinder, Kings & Daughters, and Double Mountain Are Starting a New Beer Line

Wayfinder and Double Mountain co-founder Charlie Devereux has begun brewing beer for a new collaborative beer label he’s calling Via Beer. Alongside Kings & Daughters Brewing founder Kyle Larsen, Devereux is brewing Via beers at Barrett Beverage in Clackamas, starting with a West Coast IPA and a hoppy pilsner. Portlanders will be able to try the beers at various launch parties around town this week; find the full list of tasting events here. [New School Beer]

Two Portland Beer Festivals Return After Pandemic Hiatus

Speaking of beer, Portland’s beer festival scene is coming back to life after years of COVID-19-related cancellations and rainchecks. The Portland Craft Beer Festival will return to Portland over Fourth of July weekend, while the women’s beer festival SheBrew will take over Castaway in Northwest Portland this weekend, March 6. Portlanders can buy tickets for SheBrew via the Human Rights Campaign website, while tickets for the Portland Craft Beer Festival go on sale March 1. [WWeek]