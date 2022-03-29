The People Behind Lose Yr Mind Fest and Tulip Shop Tavern Are Taking Over Dig a Pony

After 11 years in Central Eastside, Dig a Pony is changing hands. Co-owner Aaron Hall is selling Dig a Pony to Elizabeth Elder and Bryan Wollen, the people behind Lose Yr Mind Fest, as well as Devon and Tyler Treadwell, the owners of North Portland’s Tulip Shop Tavern. The bar will host its last event in May, before closing until the fall.

When the bar reopens, Southern chef Nick Seabergh will handle the the kitchen, with dishes like shrimp po’ boys and hush puppies; Don Salamone will focus on opening the restaurant version of Stevens Italiano, which once operated out of the Dig a Pony kitchen. The bar, on the other hand, will serve slushie daiquiris, also available out of the takeout window, in addition to craft beers and a wider selection of cocktails.

The Sports Bra Has an Opening Date

Back in February, we reported on the Sports Bra, the all-ages bar celebrating women’s sports. Now, that bar has an opening date. On April 1, the Sports Bra will begin pouring Heater Allen beers and slinging nachos at 2512 NE Broadway. The bar’s five TVs will play women’s sports games, including Portland Thorns games and ATA Football matches, as well as additional supplementary programming from Just Women’s Sports. The kitchen and bar specifically source ingredients from women-owned businesses, like Carman Ranch beef, Freeland Spirits gin, and Vibrant Valley Farm produce. Read more about it here.

The Company that Owns Kettle Chips Is Being Sued Over How “Natural” It Is

A proposed class-action lawsuit is claiming Kettle Chips is committing fraud by labeling its products as natural — specifically, because of the tagline “great taste … naturally” and the use of “all natural” on shipping boxes. The Portland Business Journal reports that the main argument against its natural status is because of the chips’ use of “industrially manufactured” citric acid and “factory-produced” maltodextrin. Just another reminder that the word “natural” means extremely little when it comes to food — which could make it a difficult case to win.