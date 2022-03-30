A Running List of Portland Restaurants Still Requiring Masks

At 11:59 p.m. on March 11, Oregon lifted its mask mandate, meaning restaurants and bars can now serve customers without masks. Although the state allows certain businesses to set their own mask requirements, most Portland restaurants took the state’s lead and let diners visit without masks. However, some Portland residents aren’t quite ready to be in a dining room full of bare-faced customers. The good news is, a tiny selection of restaurants, cafes, and bars are still enforcing a mask requirement, for those who would prefer to keep their faces covered.

Below, find a small list of restaurants, bars, and cafes still requiring masks for customers. Know of a restaurant enforcing a mask requirement? Let us know via the tip line.

Piccone’s Corner

Ding Tea

Either/Or

Oma’s Hideaway

Seastar Bakery/Handsome Pizza

Gluten Free Gem

Gado Gado

Mutantis Brewery & Bottle Shop

Red Sauce Pizza — No indoor dining, but must be masked to order

Atlas Pizza — no indoor dining, but must be masked to order