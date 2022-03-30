 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Running List of Portland Restaurants Still Requiring Masks

Not many spots still ask customers to mask, but a few have kept face covering requirements in place after the state lifted the mandate

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
The mask signage at Brew &amp; Brew
No mask, no service sign.
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

At 11:59 p.m. on March 11, Oregon lifted its mask mandate, meaning restaurants and bars can now serve customers without masks. Although the state allows certain businesses to set their own mask requirements, most Portland restaurants took the state’s lead and let diners visit without masks. However, some Portland residents aren’t quite ready to be in a dining room full of bare-faced customers. The good news is, a tiny selection of restaurants, cafes, and bars are still enforcing a mask requirement, for those who would prefer to keep their faces covered.

Below, find a small list of restaurants, bars, and cafes still requiring masks for customers. Know of a restaurant enforcing a mask requirement? Let us know via the tip line.

Piccone’s Corner

Ding Tea

Either/Or

Oma’s Hideaway

Seastar Bakery/Handsome Pizza

Gluten Free Gem

Gado Gado

Mutantis Brewery & Bottle Shop

Red Sauce Pizza — No indoor dining, but must be masked to order

Atlas Pizza — no indoor dining, but must be masked to order

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

Lawsuit Alleges a Portland-Area Red Robin Employee Put Semen in a Customer’s Salad

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

The People Behind Lose Yr Mind Fest and Tulip Shop Tavern Are Taking Over Dig a Pony

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

The Food and Drink Events to Hit in Portland This Week

By Alex Frane
2 comments / new

Southeast Portland’s Rue Cler Wants to Be the Spot for Leisurely Brunches and Grocery Shopping

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Star Breakfast Taco Cart La Osita Is Opening a Montavilla Restaurant

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Din Tai Fung Will Open a New Restaurant in Portland’s Pioneer Place

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world