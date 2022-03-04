Dutch Bros Sales Jumped 52 Percent in 2021

Dutch Bros, the Oregon-based coffee chain known for its drive-thru kiosks, reported a 54 percent bump in sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. Raking in $140.1 million in quarterly sales, the company made 56 percent more than they did at the same time the year before. The company opened 98 new stores around the country last year, including the first Texas shops across the state. The company made $497.9 million in sales in 2021, which is a 52 percent increase overall. In 2022, the company plans to open 125 new Dutch Bros locations, and expects to make between $700 and $715 million in sales.

In September, Dutch Bros went public, its share price jumping almost 60 percent by the end of its first day of trading. When Dutch Bros founder Travis Boersma rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, he wore a Rage Against the Machine shirt; he became a billionaire while wearing it that day. [Portland Business Journal]

Ranch Pizza Will Open a Beaverton Pizzeria and Coffee Shop

This year, Ranch Pizza — known for its cheesy square pizzas, similar to Sicilian or Detroit style — will expand to the western suburbs. The Portland based chain plans to open its fifth location at 4815 SW Lombard Ave. in Beaverton, as well as a coffee shop called Loro in the same building. Ranch currently runs pizzerias in Northwest Portland and Woodlawn, as well as locations in Southeast Portland’s Baerlic Brewing and Happy Valley’s Valley Public House. It’s unclear when, exactly, the new pizzeria will open in 2022. [Oregonian]

An Arcade Taphouse Has Arrived in Astoria

Galactix Taphouse + Arcade opened in downtown Astoria this January, with 24 taps of beer and cider, pizza, and a variety of pinball machines and ‘80s-style arcade games. The interior is designed to look like the interior of a spaceship, in a subterranean bar space lit with teal neon. Customers pay for game play via an app, as opposed to quarters or cash. The space is open to anyone 13 or older, at 254 9th Street in Astoria. [New School Beer]