These Portland Restaurants, Bars, and Breweries Are Raising Money to Help Ukrainians

On February 24, the Russian military invaded Ukraine, beginning a devastating conflict that has already displaced over two million Ukrainian civilians and caused thousands of casualties.

Oregon, historically, has been home to a large Slavic population: Russian is the third-most spoken language in the state, after English and Spanish, and more than 20,000 Oregonians say they have Ukrainian ancestry, according to census data. In the face of this humanitarian crisis, the Portland food and beverage community is stepping up to raise funds to support Ukrainians in need, in the form of fundraisers, donation matches, and more. Know of another Portland restaurant or bar raising money for Ukrainian relief? Let us know via the tipline.

Single-Day Fundraisers

Double Mountain: On Wednesday, March 9, this Gorge-based brewery with a Portland taproom will donate 10 percent of its sales to World Central Kitchen, which is currently feeding Ukrainian refugees around the region. Double Mountain is one of several restaurants in Hood River donating March 9 sales.

Broder: On Thursday, March 10, Broder will donate 10 percent of its sales — from all of its locations — to World Central Kitchen.

Threshold Brewing: This Montavilla taproom will hold a fundraiser in support of Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Wednesday, March 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. Join members of the Portland Polish and Ukrainian communities for an evening of Polish music from Portland band Zabavva, doughnuts, beer, and hourly raffles for pottery, wine, and other prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Union for Ukrainians’ Rise for Refugees campaign.

Ongoing Fundraisers

Kachka: Southeast Portland’s Kachka is a celebration of the cuisine of Russia, Ukraine, and other regions of the former Soviet Union, but its owners make clear, “We vehemently oppose the actions the Russian government is taking to invade Ukraine.” Kachka is now offering a Chevrona wine cocktail and pertsivka, a Ukrainian infused spirit, with 100 percent of the proceeds from both drinks going to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Kachka will also soon offer a Ukrainian dumpling at New Seasons and their own Kachka Lavka deli and grocery with proceeds donated to UNICEF’s #CookForUkraine effort.

Rogue Ales & Spirits: Rogue is offering a new “F*#K Putin” Northwest IPA at its Portland, Newport, and Astoria pubs, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Ripe Cooperative: At Naomi Pomeroy’s successor to Beast, Ripe Cooperative, 100 percent of the proceeds from Bulgarian Caviar will benefit World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts for Ukrainians.

Baerlic Brewing: This taproom in inner Southeast is matching up to $10,000 in donations to humanitarian relief for Ukraine, with proceeds directed to the International Rescue Committee, Razom for Ukraine, and World Central Kitchen.

Portland Potato Vodka: Eastside Distilling will be donating 10 percent of profits from sales of 1.75 liter bottles of its Portland Potato Vodka to the International Rescue Community from March 1 until June 30.

T Project: North Portland’s T Project tea shop is donating 25 percent of all sales to Direct Relief. (Note: T Project is currently only offering in-person shopping by appointment.)