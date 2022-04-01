 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sammich’s Mel McMillan and Alexa Numkena-Anderson on Their Favorite Portland Restaurants

Kid-friendly standbys, dessert obsessions, and why Mel is a “Ripe Cooperative slut”

by Thom Hilton

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Two women stand next to a covered patio, arms around each other, next to a banner that reads “Sammich.”
Melissa “Mel” McMillan and Alexa Numkena-Anderson outside Sammich.
Thom Hilton/EPDX

Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.

Sammich’s best advertisement is its consistently-full patio. All the smoke and joie de vivre spilling out of the 695 square-foot restaurant, into its East Burnside parking lot, was part of the reason chef Alexa Numkena-Anderson, a cook with years of experience in fine dining, ditched that scene.

“The restaurant’s the size of my apartment, but we make really awesome food,” she says. “And I don’t just plate it, send it out, and never hear anything about it again. I like being able to move around, give people’s dogs treats, have people ask me questions about the smoker. It’s really fun.”

Eater sat down with Numkena-Anderson and owner Melissa “Mel” McMillan to talk through their favorite spots to eat beyond Sammich’s bustling patio. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Eater: Mel, I read you coach boy’s baseball.

Mel McMillan: I’ve coached probably 400 boys, and I’ll tell you that 389 of them, put in the wrong situation, will do the right thing. That means they’re not gonna let people get bullied, they’re gonna believe that a woman deserves everything a man does. They’re certainly gonna protect the gay population. That’s super important to me. Part of the assignment when Alexa and I got together was to always be mentoring somebody.

Alexa Numkena-Anderson: Somebody new to the industry. I was a little afraid of that. Now I enjoy it. [Mel’s] helped teach me how to communicate with them. “How do I manage a young man who hasn’t done this before?” Restaurants can be intense, so I try to be delicate.

A grilled Dos Hermanos Bakery baguette with house-brined and smoked pork loin, cabbage-arugula slaw, provolone, and grilled jalapenos at Sammich in Portland, Oregon.
The Porkstrami at Sammich.
Thom Hilton/EPDX

MM: The Porkstrami (house-brined and smoked pork loin, cabbage-arugula slaw, provolone, and jalapenos) is Alexa’s creation. I’ve never given up a spot on the menu; she got it. I spent a long time cooking here, but Alexa’s better at it. That’s okay, everybody’s always gonna be better than you at something. I’m better at selling shit and paying the bills, so build a team and put everyone where they’re in their best spot.

After a day of work, do you wanna go home or do you wanna go out?

ANA: The other day, we went to República. It’s food for the soul. It reminds me of being at home, my stepmom, being a teenager again. The bread, the tortas, the cheese, the tortillas, all of it. There’s a lot of love in it, so it makes me feel taken care of – by family.

That’s the Ratatouille moment.

MM: My wife cooks at home. She’ll joke that I’m a chef but I don’t really cook, and I don’t. I’m really good at cooking the kids’ food.

You’re a dino nugget queen?

MM: Yeah! But she’s the New York Times recipe gal and every one turns out so good. PDX Sliders is definitely my kids’ favorite spot. I do the bacon cheeseburger with American cheese and caramelized onion. We go to Holler a lot because their drumstick is so fucking good and they have video games. We spent $20 to beat Ninja Turtles — our hands were so sweaty.

If you’re taking your wife out, and you’ve got someone to take care of the kids, that changes where you’re going, right?

MM: The other day we went to Milk Glass Mrkt and got the pop-tart, then we went to Tulip Shop Tavern and got the burger. Another day we went to Ripe Cooperative and had food, then went to Kachka and had more — I just spent my whole day at women-owned businesses and was so pumped.

Do either of you have a sweet tooth?

ANA: Have you guys had Berlu? Those pandan buns are so good, and the mango roll cake. Everything is dairy and gluten free. All the textures and flavors are so amazing.

MM: I’m a Ripe Cooperative slut. I’m obsessed. The peanut hot fudge frozen custard, my wife and I got into a fight about it. It was in the freezer, and it was late, and I ate the rest of it. She was like, “You didn’t tell me!?” We also fight about the birthday cake ice cream at Salt & Straw. So we’ll order three pints on Doordash.

Two gloved hands hold a tray of smoked meat outside Sammich in Portland, Oregon.
Alexa Numkena-Anderson holds a tray of smoked pork at Sammich.
Thom Hilton/EPDX

Do you have any other delivery staples?

MM: The bao burger from Toki, and a lot of chicken from Hat Yai.

I love Hat Yai. A saucy piece of bread? It’s the best thing you can ever eat.

MM: The wetter the better.

ANA: We’ll just eat bread scraps and soak it in the beef juice here. The perfect snack.

Do you have any friends in the industry that you wanna shout out?

ANA: I really love Quaintrelle. My friend Jamie [Wilcox] is the chef de cuisine there — one of the most talented cooks in the city, really good at fermenting and sauces. She took me on an urban scavenger hunt and pulled green garlic, bay leaves, and microgreens from the ground. She’d be like, “Here, try this.”

MM: If you watch Sam Smith [of Sweedeedee]’s personal Instagram, he goes around to all these places where people do amazing things that don’t get written about. He and I have had this conversation so many times.

Mel, you’re from Chicago, so, you know, we gotta talk pizza.

MM: Red Sauce Pizza, hands down. Bridge City Pizza, it’s tavern-style. Dove Vivi, that’s where my wife and I fell in love. Have you had a chocolate chip cookie at Dove Vivi?

No.

MM: Do that.

Holler

7119 Southeast Milwaukie Avenue, , OR 97202 (971) 200-1391 Visit Website

Republica

721 Northwest 9th Avenue, Portland, OR 97217 (541) 900-5836 Visit Website

Sammich

5029 SE Division, Portland, OR Visit Website
Foursquare

Dove Vivi

2727 Northeast Glisan Street, , OR 97232 (503) 239-4444 Visit Website

Toki Restaurant

580 Southwest 12th Avenue, , OR 97205 (503) 312-3037 Visit Website
Foursquare

Salt & Straw

2035 Northeast Alberta Street, , OR 97211 (503) 208-3867 Visit Website

Berlu

605 Southeast Belmont Street, , OR 97214 Visit Website
Foursquare

Sweedeedee

5202 North Albina Avenue, , OR 97217 (503) 201-7038 Visit Website

Milk Glass Mrkt

2150 North Killingsworth Street, , OR 97217 (503) 395-4742 Visit Website
Foursquare

Kachka

960 Southeast 11th Avenue, , OR 97214 (503) 235-0059 Visit Website

Red Sauce Pizza

4641 Northeast Fremont Street, , OR 97213 (503) 288-4899 Visit Website

Tulip Shop Tavern

825 North Killingsworth Street, , OR 97217 (503) 206-8483 Visit Website
Foursquare

Hat Yai

1605 Northeast Killingsworth Street, , OR 97211 (503) 764-9701 Visit Website

Ripe Cooperative

5425 NE 30th Avenue, Portland, OR (503) 841-6968 Visit Website

PDX Sliders

1605 Southeast Bybee Boulevard, , OR 97202 (971) 717-5271 Visit Website

Bridge City Pizza

5412 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, , OR 97206 (503) 777-4992 Visit Website

Quaintrelle

2032 Southeast Clinton Street, , OR 97202 (503) 200-5787 Visit Website

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Highly Anticipated Jewish Deli Jacob & Sons Plans to Take Over the KitchenCru Space

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Portland’s Only Self-Defined Lesbian Bar Will Arrive This Spring

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

A Running List of Portland’s Restaurant, Bar, and Food Cart Closures

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

A Running List of Portland Restaurants Still Requiring Masks

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Lawsuit Alleges a Portland-Area Red Robin Employee Put Semen in a Customer’s Salad

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world