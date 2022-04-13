 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Beloved Dumpling Restaurant Dough Zone Opens April 18

The Seattle-based restaurant group is opening its first location in Portland Monday

by Alex Frane
Four steamed buns stand next to each other on a white plate, next to a bowl of sesame noodles, at Dough Zone.
Q bao at Dough Zone.
Dough Zone

Dough Zone — the celebrated Chinese dumpling restaurant with locations throughout Washington — announced late last year that it would be opening its largest location yet in downtown Portland, its first Oregon location. Now, the group has an opening date: next Monday, April 18, Portlanders will be able to tuck into trays of soup dumplings and steamed bao in a sprawling, window-lined space near the Willamette River.

Located just south of South Waterfront Park, the restaurant is landing in the space formerly home to River Space, in a less-trafficked part of downtown. At 7,657-square feet, it’s by far the largest Dough Zone restaurant, dwarfing the Downtown Bellevue, Washington, location by 2,000-square feet; it will also be one of Portland’s largest restaurants. With the extra square footage, the team hopes to cut down on the massive lines that early locations saw in Seattle and beyond.

The menu will look similar to the other Dough Zone branches: pillowy steamed bao with crispy, pan-fried bottoms stuffed with Berkshire-Duroc pork; silky xiao long bao filled with ground pork, chicken, or pork and crab; and numerous regional Chinese noodle dishes.

Dough Zone will open at 1910 S River Drive.

Dough Zone Portland

1910 S River Drive, Portland, Oregon Visit Website

