A Second Canard Will Open in Oregon City This Summer

“Really exuberant, zigzagging American cooking” — that’s how former Eater critic Bill Addison described Burnside’s Canard back in 2018, when he named it one of the country’s best new restaurants. Since it opened its doors, Canard has been a sensation, with its soft serve sundaes and foie gras dumplings. Like Eater, Thrillist called it one of the best new restaurants of 2018. It nabbed the top slot on the Oregonian’s best restaurants list — the full, city-wide list, not just the best new restaurants. Portland Monthly critic Karen Brooks said she could “eat (t)here every day.”

Soon, Oregon City residents will be able to do just that. The Oregonian reports (and the restaurant’s Instagram confirms) that owners Gabriel Rucker and Andy Fortgang are heading to the suburbs, opening a new Canard on Washington Street. Canard’s Oregon City location will serve all the greatest hits: steam burgers, duck-fat pancakes, and soft-serve, plus the restaurant’s beloved Paris-Brest.

According to the Oregonian, the Oregon City Canard will double the seats of its Portland location, with a burger-and-ice-cream window accessible from the restaurant’s patio. The restaurant’s culinary team — Rucker, business partner Taylor Daugherty, and chef de cuisine Jacob Soule — also shared a few new ideas for the menu with the daily, including fried chicken with togarashi, duck confit quesadillas, and Salisbury steak frites made with dry-aged Kobe beef. And, of course, Fortgang will bring his top-tier wines down south as well.

Over the last five years, some of Portland’s most talented restaurateurs have expanded into the cities and towns surrounding Portland — Your Neighborhood Restaurant Group opened a Big’s Chicken in Beaverton before many of the city’s chefs thought to do so, Chefstable has planted several of its restaurants in Lake Oswego, and Top Burmese has been eyeing a number of new spots in the western suburbs.

But this would be Rucker and Fortgang’s first foray outside Portland, into an area with far fewer Portland restaurant carbon copies: In general, when restaurateurs plan expansion projects, they don’t consider the areas east of Lake Oswego, drawn to the disposable income of Intel and Nike employees. But Rucker lives nearby, and the location is in a sweet spot between a number of different communities south of Portland.

The restaurant is expected to open at 1500 Washington Street this summer. This story will be updated with more information.