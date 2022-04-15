An Elaborate Milkshake and Craft Bar Opens This Week in Portland

Creative Culture may the only place in Portland where someone can drink a milkshake topped with Oreo cheesecake, make a paper maché cactus, and leave with a potted rosemary bush. Dell Ann Upp and her daughter founded Creative Culture in Kansas City, an over-the-top milkshake bar and DIY craft studio designed for families. At Creative Culture, visitors can pick out a craft kit, with options like pottery painting, wreath-making, and nail-and-twine art; the space is also home to a “plant bar,” where people can pick out a plant and container. The milkshake bar leans extravagant, with milkshakes served in mason jars covered in cupcakes, marshmallows, cookies, and whipped cream; visitors can take their milkshake mason jars home with them once all the sugar is gone.

Creative Culture officially opens in Portland tomorrow, April 16, at 1448 NE 28th Avenue.

Bee’s Custom Cakes Is Finally Opening Its Storefront

Bee’s opened its bakery this morning, after almost a year of pre-orders and monthly pastry boxes. Now, customers can walk in for rotating treats like lemon loaves, kougin amann, and vegan oatmeal iced cookies, all within the former Heim Bakery space. Read more about it in our original story, which ran almost a year ago (!).

The Bloody Mary Festival Returns This Year

On June 11, Portlanders will be able to hit the Redd on Salmon for a surplus of spiked tomato juice. The Bloody Mary Festival returns this year, with bloody marys from restaurants like Screen Door and Café Rowan. The festival will also feature other beverage vendors, like Straightaway Cocktails and Polar Seltzer. General admission tickets are $49.50 and early entrance VIP tickets are $62.50.

Ok Omens Reopens With a New Look

If you couldn’t tell by its recent addition to our Hawthorne map, Ok Omens — the celebrated wine bar and restaurant connected to the Castagna team — has reopened after a three-month closure and remodel. The space now features deep ocean blue tile at its bar, custom wallpaper in its bathroom featuring blue wine bottles, and cozier banquettes. The menu also includes a number of new items, including duck leg cured in six-spice and an oat milk ice cream dessert.