Is Famed Filipino Fast Food Brand Jollibee Coming to Hillsboro?

The directory for the Tanasbourne Village shopping center now lists Jollibee as one of its tenants; if it opens there, it would be Oregon’s first location

by Alex Frane
Jollibee
A man adds Jollibee fried chicken to a bucket.
Rico Cruz

Despite the fast food empire Jollibee having something of a cult following, the chain has yet to open a location in the Portland area. Beloved for its take on fried chicken and hotdog-and-ham-topped spaghetti, the Filipino restaurant group operates more than 1,000 locations across the world — 700 of those are in the United States, including Washington and California, but none are in Oregon. However, the rapidly expanding group seems to be planning a spot in Hillsboro, Willamette Week first reported.

So far, the company has made no announcements about any opening in Oregon, nor has it posted any job listings for the area. However, the Tanasbourne Village directory now lists it among its restaurants, which also include Five Guys, Gangnam Korean BBQ, and Bo Bo Tea House. The shopping center is just 20 minutes outside of the Portland city center via Sunset Highway; if the opening goes through, it will mean Portland and its neighbors will be able to drive over to pick up buckets of its golden fried chicken and meaty spaghetti. Though, like the opening of of In-N-Out in Keizer, it may come with the unattended consequence of extra-long lines and potentially traffic issues.

So far, the teams at Jollibee and Tanasbourne Village have not responded to inquiries from Eater about the status of the chain’s potential opening in Hillsboro. This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

