Matthew Lightner, Alum of Michelin-Starred Atera, Is Opening a Willamette Valley Restaurant

Matthew Lightner has not only cooked in some of the country’s best restaurants; he’s cooked in some of the world’s. From Mugaritz in Spain to Tribeca’s Atera, Lightner has sliced and seared his way through countless Michelin-starred kitchens, landing a spot on Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs list in 2010. But in Oregon, Lightner is best known as the former chef of Castagna, where he wrapped Chinook salmon in lardo, swiped plates with black garlic, and poached halibut in ricotta whey.

Soon, Lightner will begin cooking in Oregon once again — this time, in wine country. This summer, the Tributary Hotel will open in McMinnville, also home Lightner’s incoming tasting menu restaurant Ōkta.

Those who ate at Castagna during Lightner’s tenure (between 2009 and 2011) will find a familiar style of cooking at Ōkta: Hyper-focused on seasonal ingredients, Lightner will source produce from the restaurant’s own farm, seven miles away from the hotel. What doesn’t grow at Ōkta’s farm will come from other Oregon farmers, ranchers, and producers, transformed into fine dining courses.

Many of the details behind Ōkta are still unknown. Portland Monthly reports the 26-seat restaurant intends “to explore a new definition of Oregon cooking,” noting that Lightner plans to develop menus in the fields of the farm. According to a press release, Katie Jackson and Shaun Kajiwara, of large-scale wine company Jackson Family Wines, will partner with Lightner on the project, taking over a 100-year-old building in downtown McMinnville.

The restaurant and hotel will open at 618 NE 3rd Street in the summer of 2022.