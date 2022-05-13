Gregory Gourdet’s Upcoming Haitian Restaurant Kann Will Open in July with a Cocktail Bar

Gregory Gourdet of Top Chef stardom became one of Portland’s most celebrated chefs thanks to his pan-Asian menu at the towering rooftop restaurant Departure. For years now, diners have awaited the arrival of Kann, his wood-fired restaurant that will delve into his Haitian roots. After preview pop-ups like his tented Winter Village and months of planning and reflection, Portland Monthly reports that Gourdet will open the doors to Kann in mid-July at 548 SE Ash Street. Diners can expect to see a menu both familiar and new, with Gourdet’s signature touches of fresh herbs and fruits, whole fish, and other bright, lively ingredients and dishes. PoMo outlines a few dishes people can look forward to, like Texas-meets-Haiti smoked ribs and the return of a summer fruit and greens salad that wowed visitors at pop-ups.

The Oregonian reports, too, that a few weeks after Kann opens, Gourdet will open a cocktail bar in a 2,700-square-foot space under the restaurant. Bar Sousòl will focus on pan-Caribbean drinks and bar snacks — think rum-based cocktails and dishes like fried plantains and Jamaican beef patties. Unsurprisingly, given Gourdet’s vocal encouragement of sobriety, non-alcoholic drinks will be given as much care and attention.

NOLA Doughnuts Is Opening a Beaverton Location

NOLA Doughnuts, a New Orleans-inspired doughnut shop known for its square brioche and laminated doughnuts, is opening a new location, this time out in Beaverton. In addition to the familiar items, the new restaurant will also include brunch and dinner options. Menu details are not finalized, but diners can expect frittatas, bananas-foster waffles, bread pudding, bread pudding French toast, and hand pies.

Sunshine Noodles Launches Weekend Brunch

Chef Diane Lam is busy at work opening her upcoming French bistro Alouette, but she’s still making time for Sunshine Noodles. The Oregonian reports that the noodle restaurant has started up a brunch program. Dishes include “hangover” macaroni soup, steak with eggs and rice, strawberry French toast, and dashi-rolled grits with shrimp and bacon jam.