Gregory Gourdet Will Compete in an ‘Iron Chef’ Reboot

The chef and owner of upcoming Haitian restaurant Kann and downstairs Bar Sousòl will return to TV screens in Netflix’s Iron Chef reboot, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, the Oregonian reports. Gourdet is no stranger to televised cooking competitions, having finished as the runner-up on Top Chef season 12 and a finalist on season 17, Top Chef: All Stars LA. He also served as a judge on the show’s last season, based in Portland.

The rebooted series will consist of eight 45-minute episodes, and feature more familiar faces: host Alton Brown will return alongside Mark Dacascos’ flamboyant “Chairman,” with Kristen Kish joining as co-host. The full cast of the show was announced last week; Gourdet is one of seven “challenger chefs” set to compete against the new cast of Iron Chefs, including Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, and Gabriela Cámara. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will premiere on Netflix on June 15. Read the full story here.

Netflix’s Somebody Feeds Phil Visits Portland

Season five of the travel documentary show dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, which includes a 45-minute episode focused on Portland. Jovial host and Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal stops by Jacobsen Salt Co.’s Netarts Bay facility before diving into Portland’s restaurant and food cart scene, with Oregonian restaurant critic Michael Russell making a brief appearance. As he chats with the restaurant owners, Rosenthal samples food from the Prost food cart pod, Doe Donuts, Han Oak, Kachka, and Ruthie’s.

Alt Wine Fest Returns for its Second Year

“Oregon’s other wine fest” is designed to highlight the diversity of the state’s wines by focusing on non-pinot noir varieties. Mallory Smith and Martin Skegg, the team behind the online wine education platform Sunday School Wine, produce the event, which will take place on July 17th at Abbey Road Farm. Among the festival’s 35 participating winemakers are Anne Amie, Brooks, Day Wines, and St. Reginald Parish.