 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PDX Fried Chicken Hot Spot Jojo Is Raising Thousands of Dollars for Abortion Providers

Owner Justin Hintze pledged $1,000 in matching donations, only to receive tens of thousands in matched funds

by Alex Frane
Abortion rights activists attend a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building on May 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. Protestors on both sides of the abortion debate continue to demonstrate following the leaked draft of the Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When a leak to Politico on Monday, May 2, revealed the news that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, Justin Hintze was at home sick. The owner of the buzzy fried chicken cart Jojo, Hintze — like millions of Americans who support the right to a safe and legal abortion — was horrified by the news. The next day, he took to Instagram, posting a message promising to match donations to the northwestern branch of the National Network of Abortion Funds. He asked for proof of donations to the organization via screenshot, and promised to match up to $1,000 total. “If any other businesses want to add to that matching budget, let me know and I will post to my stories,” he concluded.

As of Friday, May 6, individual donations and matched donations have exceeded $32,000. “I’ve tried to do things in the past when I get that feeling of helplessness,” Hintze says. “Electoral politics can feel really futile and frustrating. It’s like regaining a sense of control, but it’s about helping people more than anything else.”

Hintze says that shortly after his post went live on Monday, proof of donations began rushing in. But so did offers of matched donations from restaurants across town — Bark City Barbecue, Demarco’s Sandwiches, Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Epif, Magna Kusina, Jen’s Pastries, Grind Wit Tryz. Even restaurants that had spent the last years of the pandemic struggling to keep their doors open were offering between $100 and $1,000 in matched funds with donors.

Still sequestered at home throughout the week, Hintze was able to organize and tabulate the seesawing of matched pledges and donations. On Thursday, May 5, individual donations had surpassed matched pledges by around $1,000. And by Friday morning, more businesses had signed on and had outpaced individual donations. “We are back above $1k in matching funds available,” Hintze wrote on an Instagram story. “Still taking matching donations... why stop now.”

Hintze is no stranger to organizing and supporting communities: When the pandemic began in Portland and hundreds of thousands of workers were laid off, he raised funds to give free food from Jojo to anyone who would came by. “I did not expect anything like this, I expected like $2,000 at most,” he says of the NNAF fundraiser. “It’s been really amazing to see. We feel like we’re helping in some way.”

Going forward, Hintze will continue to “play it by ear” for how long the campaign will last. He says it will go through at least the end of the week, but possibly further.

Demarco’s Sandwiches

4606 Southeast Division Street, , OR 97206 (503) 573-7876 Visit Website

Epif

404 Northeast 28th Avenue, , OR 97232 (971) 254-8680 Visit Website

JoJo

160 East 64th Street, Manhattan, NY 10065 (212) 223-5656 Visit Website

Magna Kusina

2525 Southeast Clinton Street, , OR 97202 (503) 395-8542 Visit Website

Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

1325 Southeast Tacoma Street, , OR 97202 (503) 284-1704 Visit Website

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

Meals 4 Heels’ Nikeisah Newton Dishes on Her Favorite Places to Eat in Portland

By Thom Hilton

A Running List of Portland’s Restaurant, Bar, and Food Cart Closures

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Star Bartenders Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin Amberg Are Opening Their Own Bar

By Alex Frane

The Food and Drink Events to Hit in Portland This Week

By Alex Frane
2 comments / new

Prized Food Cart Trap Kitchen Will Open a New Restaurant Within the Roseland Theater

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Portland Food Festival Feast Will Postpone All Live Events This Year

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world