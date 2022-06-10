 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buzzy Food Cart Mid City Smash Burger Expands to Bend

Plus, Sammich is heading to Lebanon (Oregon), and more news

by Janey Wong
The yellow-and-blue-painted food cart home to Mid City Smash Burger in Portland, Oregon.
Mid City Smash Burger.
Mid City Smash Burger

Sandwich shop Sammich and the food cart Mid City Smash Burger have announced plans to expand to Lebanon and Bend, respectively, while keeping their Portland locations open.

Originally called Pastrami Zombie, the cart location of Melissa McMillan’s Chicago Italian sandwich sensation vacated its home at the Flying Tortoise Pod at the end of May, according to the Oregonian’s Michael Russell. McMillan’s original intention was to move to Corvallis, but those plans were thwarted due to her truck exceeding the length allowed by city code. The Sammich Food Truck will instead open at the Landing pod at Lebanon’s Tallman Brewing on June 23. The daily also reports that Mid City Smash Burger, the publication’s 2021 winner of “Portland’s best smash burger,” will open a cart next to Boneyard Beer in Bend. The location will open on June 22, with a grand opening celebration planned for June 25.

King Tide Fish and Shell Launches Pop-Up

The riverfront seafood restaurant’s new patio pop-up Callao opens today, featuring Nikkei cuisine, a tradition of cooking Peruvian ingredients with Japanese techniques. Helmed by Peruvian-born King Tide executive chef Alexander Diestra, Callao will serve dishes like ceviche, lomo saltado, and anticuchos Wednesdays to Sundays through October. Diestra joined King Tide in April after most recently serving as executive chef at Andina and launching the restaurant’s spinoff, Chicha.

Winemaker Offers a Unique Glimpse Into Rare Wine Collection

Antica Terra owner Maggie Harrison has opened the High Bar, a walk-in pop-up open on Thursday evenings at the Dundee winery. Harrison, who is also a winemaker, will pour tastes and glasses of rare, old world wines that will rotate weekly. Bottles will also be available for purchase, priced at cost without markup.

