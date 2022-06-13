 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No Oregonians Won Chef or Restaurant Categories at the 2022 James Beard Awards

Gregory Gourdet won an award for his cookbook at the media awards, but he’ll be the only chef taking home a medal this year

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
No Oregon chefs or restaurant professionals took home a medal from Monday’s James Beard Award ceremony. None of the three finalists for restaurant and chef awards this year ended up winning their categories — although a Portland chef did take home a media award earlier this weekend.

This year, of the seven Oregonian semifinalists for the 2022 restaurant and chef awards, only three ended up making the finalist list: Akkapong Earl Ninsom (Eem, Langbaan, Hat Yai, etc.) for outstanding restaurateur, and Carlo Lamagna (Magna) and Thomas Pisha-Duffly (Gado Gado, Oma’s Hideaway) for best chef: Northwest and Pacific. Robynne Maii of Fête in Honolulu ended up taking home the best chef: Northwest and Pacific category. Chris Bianco took home outstanding restaurateur.

Outside of the restaurant categories, some Portland chefs and personalities did take home James Beard Awards and other honorifics this year: Chef Gregory Gourdet, the Top Chef alumnus and owner of the yet-to-open Kann, won a James Beard Foundation book award for his cookbook Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health, which he wrote with J.J. Goode. Additionally, chef Varanya Geyoonsawat — Kann’s chef de cuisine — is one of the James Beard Foundation’s TasteTwenty chefs, who will tour the country as a part of the organization’s Taste America series.

See the full list of winners, and other James Beard news, here.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

