Filed under:

Astoria’s Buoy Beer Co. Has Closed Temporarily After a Partial Roof Collapse

Plus, Esquire names Takibi one of the best bars in America, and more news

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
The roof at Buoy Beer Co. collapsed, falling into the Columbia River.
The partial roof collapse at Buoy Beer Co.
Buoy Beer Co.

The roof of Astoria’s Buoy Beer Company partially collapsed Tuesday, the Astorian reports. It’s unclear what triggered the collapse, though it was likely caused by a structural failure of some kind. In an Instagram post, the company clarified that no one was hurt, and that the company’s sister brands — Pilot House Distilling and River Barrel Distribution — will continue to operate as normal. The brewery will be closed until further notice, though the company says it will try to keep all Buoy staff employed until the brewery can fully reopen. “We will continue to work with the City of Astoria officials and other professionals to inspect things more thoroughly as we figure out the next steps,” the Instagram post reads.

The former cannery building home to Buoy’s restaurant, brewery, and canning line has been significantly damaged by the collapse. The nearby Bowline Hotel also evacuated that evening, in response to a reported gas leak.

Great Notion Will Open Another Location in Southeast Portland

Great Notion will open its newest location within the Ether Shoes building this month, the Oregonian reports. A beer garden at the location will open first on June 24, followed by a taproom in the coming months.

Takibi Named One of the Country’s Best Bars

Esquire released its list of the best bars in America, including places like Austin’s Tiki Tatsu-Ya and Peychaud’s in New Orleans. Takibi, the Japanese restaurant and bar in Northwest Portland’s Snowpeak building, represents Portland on the list. Esquire’s Jonathan Evans celebrated the way beverage director Jim Meehan is “mashing up both regional influences,” referring to the blend of Japanese and Oregonian fare on the menu. Read the full list here.

