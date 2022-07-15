Students of Murdered Chef-Instructor Daniel Brophy to Host Tribute Dinner

Former students of Oregon Culinary Institute instructor Daniel Brophy, who was killed by his wife in 2018, are planning a tribute dinner in his honor, the Oregonian reports. Proceeds from the event will go to the Brophy family. The dinner will consist of five courses served family-style with wine pairings, utilizing Brophy’s recipes and incorporating some of his favorite foods, like foraged mushrooms.

Nancy Crampton Brophy, a romance novelist who is noted for writing an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband,” was found guilty for Daniel Brophy’s death in May, with the story garnering national headlines. Organizers of the event felt compelled to celebrate their former mentor and friend since the media frenzy surrounding his death detracted from Brophy’s life and character. A Culinary Tribute: Forever Brophy will be held on August 27 at Alumbra Cellars in Dayton. Purchase tickets here.

Two Oregon-Based Companies Plan to Help Out-of-State Employees With Abortion Access

In light of the recent dismantling of the federally protected right to abortion, two companies have announced that they will assist employees in accessing reproductive care by providing travel benefits. Salt & Straw and Northwest Confections, which makes cannabis edibles and CBD products under the name Wyld, both operate in multiple states, including a couple which have state-level abortion bans or are poised to restrict or ban abortion. Salt & Straw will pay for abortion-related travel costs upfront, while Wyld hopes to route claims through its insurer. Both could face legal risks. Texas, where Salt & Straw has employees, and Oklahoma, where Wyld is expanding, both allow people to sue anyone who “aids and abets” abortion. Plus, some conservative lawmakers intend to target out-of-state employers, and states could pursue criminal liability in the future. Read the full story here.

Starbucks to Close Two Portland Locations, Citing Safety Concerns

On Monday, the coffee giant announced they will close their cafes at SW Morrison Street and 4th Avenue and in Gateway. The Wall Street Journal reported that Starbucks plans to close 16 locations around the U.S. by the end of July, attributing the decision to incidents related to drug use by customers and members of the public. However, the decision comes at a time when several Starbucks stores have begun to unionize; as a result, union members are questioning the motives behind the closures. The downtown Portland location is currently in the process of petitioning to unionize — Starbucks Workers United’s local chapter said in a statement Monday: “We are pursuing all legal avenues and working with our 4th and Morrison partners to make sure this escalation doesn’t extend to other union shops in Portland.”