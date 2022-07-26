Everyone Else’s Guide to Portland

It’s obvious to anyone who lives here: Portland is a food town. And that means the people who love to eat and drink in Portland are far from just gourmands: Portland musicians, game developers, podcasters, and comics have their go-to restaurants for pizza or late-night burgers, date night standbys and celebration spots. They trawl the food carts, they go out for cocktails, they order delivery. And the chefs themselves are often frequenting their peers’ restaurants and carts, grabbing pre-shift dumplings or a post-shift beer at various dining destinations around town.

Eater Portland, of course, offers a wide range of options for those looking for something to eat, from our hefty database of maps to Eater’s Guide to Portland. However, if you’re looking for a perspective outside the wide swath of Eater Portland contributors, this is the place to start. Here, you’ll find our latest editions of Dining Confidential, covering Portland chefs’ day-off go-tos, as well as our range of celebrities guides, compiling Oregon-raised and Portland-based artists’ favorite haunts. Most of the guides are specific to Portland, but we’ll occasionally include a guide to another Oregon city. Use this page to go celebrity spotting, or just to find your next favorite restaurant.