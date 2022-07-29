Prolific Restaurateur Micah Camden Has Opened Cinnamon Roll Bakery Kinnamons in the Pearl

Putting a twist on the classic pastry, fast-casual restaurateur Micah Camden opened Kinnamons in the Pearl District on July 16, serving gourmet cinnamon rolls topped with different glazes and seasonal ingredients. The handmade buns are baked individually in springform molds and come in flavors like tiramisu, banana cream, coconut key lime pie, and classic cream cheese. The bakery also sells things like espresso, flavored coffee, and other beverages. The bakery’s name is derived from kinámōmon, the Greek word for cinnamon.

Micah Camden’s restaurant group, MMMCo, includes nine brands, including Baes Chicken and SuperDeluxe; he owns many of the restaurants with NFL free agent and Grant High School alumnus Ndamukong Suh. Camden made a name for himself in the Portland restaurant world more than a decade ago, opening well-known Portland brands like Little Big Burger, Boxer Ramen, and Blue Star Donuts. He and his ex-wife/business partner, Katie Poppe, split up their first batch of restaurants — Little Big Burger is now owned by Chanticleer Holdings, Poppe retained ownership of Blue Star Donuts, and Camden kept Boxer Ramen, now known solely as Boxer.

Rock Paper Fish Reopens in Nob Hill

In more Micah Camden news, the fish-and-chips shop Rock Paper Fish reopened in mid-July in the former space home to Southern restaurant the Waiting Room. The restaurant opened with a revamped menu, which now includes New England clam strips, chili garlic calamari, and po’ boys stuffed with Pacific Northwest seafood such as Oregon bay shrimp and Willapa Bay oysters. The restaurant originally opened in August 2020 on East Burnside Street.

Rogue Creamery President Wins Lifetime Achievement Award From the American Cheese Society

David Gremmels, president of the Southern Oregon-based cheese company, was recognized by the U.S. cheese industry’s leading professional organization on July 22. During Gremmel’s two decade tenure leading Rogue, the creamery best known for its blue cheeses became Oregon’s first B Corporation in 2014. His other career accomplishments include serving as a former president of the ACS, founding the Oregon Cheese Festival, and helping to facilitate the first export of raw-milk, U.S.-made cheese to Europe.