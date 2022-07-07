Inside the Menu at Canard’s New Oregon City Restaurant, Opening July 10

In the spring, star restaurateurs Gabriel Rucker and Andy Fortgang (Le Pigeon, Canard) announced plans to open a second Canard location in Oregon City, the team’s first foray into the suburbs. Originally planning on pursuing something fast-casual, Rucker and Fortgang didn’t necessarily intend to open a big, beautiful brasserie — but when they found the former Grano bakery space, they felt compelled to open a full-scale restaurant. “We want people to walk in to this beautiful bar, this warm hub of a restaurant,” Rucker told Eater in April.

Preparing for the restaurant’s July 10 opening, the team at Canard has released its opening menu, one that’s longer and more broad-reaching than the Burnside location’s. Comparing the menus at the two restaurants, it’s clear that Canard Oregon City is meant to be a more relaxed version of the original, one that’s more family-friendly.

Yes, the menu at the Oregon City location has all of the glitzy classics from the Burnside location — foie gras dumplings with peanut sauce and black truffle, oeufs en mayonnaise topped with trout roe — as well as some new additions. A smoked pork chop comes with scallion pancakes and nectarine XO sauce, and a plate of scallops gets a pop of acidity from pickled kumquat. Considering the opening date, the menu also hews into summery territory: Ricotta gnocchi are complemented by corn, tomato, and basil, and customers can add on sides like watermelon salad with feta and tomatoes or corn on the cob with herbed yogurt.

However, the Oregon City restaurant leans more heavily into the moments where Canard has gone into more nostalgic territory. Canard standbys like the steam burger and duck-gravy-smothered pancakes appear on the menu, as well as new additions like shrimp cocktail lettuce wraps, smoked duck taquitos with chipotle crema, and Tokyo hot chicken tenders with koji honey. Unlike the original, Canard also leans into some straight-up fan favorites: Mac and cheese with fried onions, salisbury steak frites, and a full-on kid’s menu complete with funfetti pancakes. And for dessert, visitors can pick from sundaes in flavors like pine nut, peach cobbler, and tropical banana with dole whip soft serve.

Reservations are now available. Take a look at the full menu below: