DoorDash Is Offering $20,000 Grants to Portland Restaurants

Delivery and takeout app DoorDash has opened applications for its accelerator program, which includes a $20,000 grant, to restaurants in the greater Portland and Denver, Colorado areas. The program is tailored towards restaurants owned by women, immigrants, or people of color. The company has partnered with the Black Business Association of Oregon to bring the program to Portland. In addition to being awarded grant money, restaurants selected for the fall cohort will have access to an eight-week curriculum that covers topics such as marketing, accessing capital, and legal support; customized business advising; free marketing from DoorDash; and in-person networking opportunities. The program is a collaboration between DoorDash and California-based nonprofit Accion Opportunity Fund. Since it first launched in early 2021, more than 115 restaurateurs from six cities have completed the program. Applications for the accelerator program’s fall 2022 cohort, which will run from October to December, are open now through September 9.

It’s likely that this program is partially DoorDash’s attempt to improve its reputation among the larger food and beverage community, who have been historically critical of third-party delivery apps’ high commissions and have applied consistent pushback against caps on said commissions. Willamette Week recently reported that DoorDash was the number one lobbyist at Portland City Hall between April 1 and June 30.

Indonesian Restaurant Wajan Sustains Damage From Car Crash

The patio of Southeast Portland restaurant Wajan was struck by a car early Sunday morning, the Portland Mercury’s Suzette Smith reports. Details of the accident are sparse, but owner and chef Feny Lim told the Mercury that the vehicle smashed through Wajan’s front patio structure as it attempted to evade the police. A Portland Police Bureau spokesperson confirmed both the chase and the crash — two individuals were arrested. The restaurant is open for business.

Holler Hospitality Restaurants Plan Fundraising Drive

Businesses within the restaurant group Holler Hospitality (Holler, Holler Treats, Bullard, and Abigail Hall) plan to donate 50 percent of all sales during Labor Day weekend to Planned Parenthood and Everytown. This is the second time the group has raised funds for the two nonprofits; a drive over Fourth of July weekend this year raised $6,000.