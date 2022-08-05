Daniel Alum Opens Mexican Seafood Pop-Up in a Converted Garage

Adán Fausto, an alumni of Michelin-starred restaurants like San Francisco’s Sons & Daughters and New York’s Daniel, is now making tuna tostadas and barbecuing oysters in an auto shop next to torta destination Guero. The Oregonian reports Paradise Mariscos, a parking lot pop-up, will camp out in the Northeast Portland lot until October, serving dishes like black cod flautas, shrimp ceviche, and octopus-chorizo sandwiches.

Guero owners Megan Sanchez and Alec Morrison purchased the garage space during the pandemic, with the intention of turning the space into a seafood restaurant. Instead, Fausto took over the space for the summer, collaborating with Güero bartender Ben Skiba for summery cocktails to pair with the seafood. The pop-up is located at 2821 NE Davis Street.

Berlu Chef Vince Nguyen’s Latest Pop-Up: Ice Cream

Starting this weekend, Vince Nguyen, the owner of Vietnamese tasting menu-bakery mashup Berlu, will be serving ice cream out of his minimalist restaurant space on Saturday afternoons, Portland Monthly reports. Through August, Nguyen will pause tasting menu service, instead expanding the restaurant’s bakery hours — Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — with an afternoon ice cream window from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturdays. The liquid-nitrogen-frozen ice creams will come in flavors like pandan pistachio, grilled banana leaf with banana caramel, and toasted rice with mango and fig leaf. The ice creams are dairy-free and gluten-free, with the option of adding sticky rice or grilled honeycomb cake in lieu of cones.

Pacific Crust Leaves Downtown

Camping-themed pizzeria Pacific Crust Pizza Company, which took over the Hotel Lucia restaurant space once home to Vitaly Paley pizzeria the Crown, is moving out of downtown, Willamette Week reports. Independent Restaurant Concepts — which owns Pacific Crust along with Paddy’s, Produce Row, and others — decided not to renew its lease within the hotel, but will be looking for a new space in a different neighborhood. Its departure leaves the Hotel Lucia, which once housed lauded restaurant Imperial, without a restaurant.